Vinicius Junior received a heart-melting message from a former Real Madrid star after his latest individual scalp

The 24-year-old emerged as the men's player of the year at the FIFA Best Awards held in Doha, Qatar

Vini Jr's success made him the first Brazilian to have won the coveted prize since Ricardo Kaka in 2007

A former Real Madrid star shared a heartfelt tribute to Vinicius Junior after the young forward was crowned the 2024 FIFA The Best Men’s Player at a glittering gala in Doha, Qatar.

The prestigious award marked a triumphant moment for Vinicius, who had endured heartbreak at the Ballon d'Or ceremony earlier this year, narrowly losing out to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Ricardo Kaka sent a heartwarming message to Vinicius Junior on the back of his FIFA The Best triumph. Photos by Jasper Juinen and Mohamed Farag - FIFA.

However, the tables turned in Doha, with the Brazilian winger claiming the top prize ahead of his midfield rival.

After missing out on the Golden Ball trophy, this recognition brought a sweeter conclusion to Vinicius' spectacular campaign, per Eurosport.

What Kaka said after Vinicius' FIFA The Best win

Legendary playmaker Kaka—the last player from Brazil to win FIFA's top individual honour in 2007—did not hide his pride and admiration for his compatriot.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 2002 World Cup winner penned an emotional message that celebrated Vinicius' achievements and perseverance.

“Hello, Vinicius! What an honour and joy to see another Brazilian being elected the best player in the world by FIFA! Congratulations!” he began.

Reflecting on the challenges Vinicius faced, Kaka praised the winger’s dedication and resilience.

“I know how much you worked, suffered, and had your moments of overcoming to get here, and I am so happy to see your enormous talent and dedication being recognised."

The former AC Milan star also placed Vini alongside Brazilian greats who have previously claimed global football’s top individual honours.

“Today, you join a gallery of Brazilians that includes Romário, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and, of course, the latter, who was mine in 2007.

“Each of us knows that it is a difficult journey, full of ups and downs, and that is why this victory is more than deserved."

Kaka’s message extended beyond personal accolades, highlighting Vinicius' impact as a role model for aspiring talents.

“Celebrate a lot with those who have always been by your side, with your beautiful family, and with all our people.

“You are inspiring a new generation of Brazilian players and young people around the world.

“Keep flying, dancing, and representing our country and our football with that joy and passion that you have.

“Congratulations, Vini! The Best is yours – but the pride is ours!”

Kaka’s tribute underscored the significance of Vinicius’ triumph, as it symbolised the resurgence of Brazilian excellence on the global stage.

Vinicius reflects on journey to FIFA The Best success

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius reflected deeply on his journey from modest beginnings to worldwide fame.

The Real Madrid star expressed heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging those who played pivotal roles in his ascent to the pinnacle of football.

