Emmanuel Adebayor has shared a remarkable story about Cristiano Ronaldo's unparalleled dedication to training during their time together at Real Madrid.

Adebayor joined Real Madrid on loan in January 2011, following then-coach José Mourinho’s decision to strengthen the team’s attack.

With Gonzalo Higuaín sidelined by injury and Karim Benzema struggling for form, Mourinho turned to the Togolese legend as a solution.

The deal included an option to buy, and the ex-Arsenal man, who was struggling to get more playing time at Manchester City at the time, was determined to prove his worth to the Madrid hierarchy.

Even before joining Los Blancos, Adebayor had heard about Ronaldo’s legendary professionalism.

Motivated to make a strong impression, Adebayor decided to arrive at the training ground hours early, just a day after signing with the club.

Adebayor in awe of Ronaldo's work ethic

What unfolded next became a testament to Ronaldo’s extraordinary dedication and left Adebayor in awe.

“When I first signed in Madrid, everyone knew Cristiano was a professional, always on time,” Adebayor recalled via Optus Sport.

Determined to make a good impression, he decided to arrive at the training ground significantly ahead of schedule.

“They told me training starts at 10:30, but he usually gets there around 9:30. So, I thought, this is my first session—I cannot be late. I’ll go at 8:40, 8:45,” Adebayor explained.

Upon arrival, the facility appeared empty, and Adebayor was thrilled to think he was the first to show up.

“I was happy, thinking, ‘Thank God, they’ll see I’m a proper professional,’” he said. But then he heard noises from the lower floor.

Curious, he asked a physio what was happening downstairs. The answer left him stunned:

“Oh, Ronaldo is swimming already.”

Adebayor laughed as he recounted the moment.

“I greeted Ronaldo and asked, ‘What time did you get here?’ His answer? ‘7:30.’”

Ronaldo’s commitment didn’t just impress; it inspired.

“Training starts at 10:30, and he’s there three hours early. Now, at 40, he’s still playing at the top level. It’s beautiful to watch.”

Ronaldo’s relentless dedication continues to translate into excellence.

In 2023, he scored 43 goals and provided seven assists in 51 appearances for Al Nassr and Portugal, proving that his legendary work ethic remains the foundation of his enduring greatness.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Looking ahead, Ronaldo will feature for Al-Nassr as they return to Al-Awwal Park on Sunday, January 26, for a home clash against Al Fateh, as noted by Sofascore.

Shortly after, they will travel to face Al Raed in another crucial league encounter, continuing their pursuit of table-toppers Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr celebrate Ronaldo with emotional video

YEN.com.gh also revealed that Al Nassr released an emotional video to mark Cristiano Ronaldo's two-year milestone with the team.

The Portuguese star unexpectedly switched to the Saudi club in the summer of 2023 after a turbulent exit from Manchester United, which stemmed from a rift with former boss Erik ten Hag.

Despite his impressive form in the league, the 39-year-old's long-term plans remain unclear.

