Otto Addo's selections for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year have been disclosed following Vinicius Jr's triumph as the award's winner

As the coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Addo had the honour of casting his vote for Best Men's Player in the world

Vinicius secured the majority of votes from captains and fans, while Rodri led the voting among coaches and media members

Ghana coach Otto Addo's voting pattern for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year has been disclosed following Vinicius Jr's victory in the award.

The 2024 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday evening in Doha, Qatar.

Real Madrid star Vinicius finished ahead of his club teammates, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal, as well as Manchester City star and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

Otto's selections for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year have been disclosed, Photos: Visionhaus/Karim Jaafar.

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old winger dominated the vote among captains and fans, while Rodri led the coaches and media voting.

The Brazilian forward earned 48 points, narrowly surpassing the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner with 43 points and Bellingham, who scored 37 points, per Eurosport.

Who did Otto Addo vote for?

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo cast his vote for Rodri as his top choice, with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham second and Vinicius Jr third.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s captain, Thomas Partey, did not submit a vote, and the reason for his absence remains unclear.

Recently, Jordan Ayew was named the new Black Stars captain, taking over the armband from Partey.

Why Ghana captain did not vote

Ghana FA spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, expressed uncertainty regarding why the Ghana captain did not cast his vote for the FIFA Best Awards. He told YEN.com.gh:

"I have no idea why the Ghana captain did not vote. I’m not responsible for ensuring the captain votes, and I didn’t receive the email from FIFA with the details."

It’s possible that the email was sent to the Deputy General Secretary, or the Black Stars captain either didn’t receive it at all or got it too late.

How FIFA the Best voting works

The winners are determined by voters' top three selections in each category: Best Men's Player, Best Men's Goalkeeper, and Best Men's Coach.

A first-place vote is worth five points, second place earns three points, and third place gets one point, per FIFA.

The voting panel consists of national team head coaches, captains, selected media members, and, for certain awards, fan input is also included.

Full breakdown of how coaches and captains voted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA has released the full breakdown of votes for the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year, shedding light on how the award was decided.

The winners were decided based on voters' top three choices across categories: Best Men's Player, Best Men's Goalkeeper, and Best Men's Coach.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh