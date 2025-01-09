Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of lethal forward Sampson Eduku in the transfer window

The former Samartex striker becomes the second striker signed by Kotoko in the window as the Reds eye the league title

Eduku will face competition from Albert Amoah and Kwame Opoku for a starting role in the Kotoko set-up

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of forward Sampson Eduku.

The former FC Samartex and Tamale City striker signed a one-and-a-half-year deal to join the Porcupine Warriors.

Eduku is expected to help the club win the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, having closed the gap on leaders Heart of Lion to three points.

“It feels amazing to join a club as big as Kotoko. This is a massive step in my career, and I’m fully aware of the expectations that come with playing for this great club," said Eduku, as quoted by the club's official website.

The highly-rated forward also pledged to give his all to help the club achieve its target at the end of the season.

"I’m here to work hard, score goals, and help the team achieve its ambitions," he added.

Eduku will be competing with Albert Amoah and returnee Kwame Opoku for a starting role at the Kumasi-based outfit.

"Competing with talented players like Albert Amoah and Kwame Opoku will only push me to be better. I relish the competition, and I’m ready to give my best to this great club," he said.

The 29-year-old could make his debut for the club against Vision FC on Sunday.

Ogum delighted with the capture of forward

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed satisfaction with the signing of the striker. Ogum believes Eduku will add quality and competition to his attack ahead of the second round of the campaign.

"Sampson is a proven goal scorer with great versatility and experience. His ability to find the back of the net and create opportunities for others will add a new dimension to our attack. We’re excited to have him join us and believe he’ll make an immediate impact," he said.

Eduku started his career in Ghana with Sekondi Hasaacas before joining Karela United and, subsequently, FC Samartex.

He left Ghana for the first time to join Guinean club Club Industriel de Kamsar before returning after a season to join Tamale City. At Tamale City, Eduku netted 14 goals and delivered four assists in the 2023/24 season, earning him a move to Iraq, where he joined Al Quwa Al Jawiya.

He also had a brief spell at Al Hedod in Iraq, per Transfermarkt.

Kotoko beat Hearts in Super Clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi-based giants Asante Kotoko defeated their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the first of the season's Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Albert Amoah netted the match-winner with the final kick of the game after taking advantage of a mistake from defender Michael Asigbey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The Porcupine Warriors have since won four games and drawn one in the last five matches.

