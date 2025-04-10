Dada Alex, the elder brother of Dr Frank Amoakohene, has celebrated his sibling’s appointment as Ashanti Regional Minister

He praised Dr Amoakohene’s dedication and assured Ghanaians that his brother will work hard to bring development to the region

Alex also stated that their family is full of professionals and said people often mistake him for the new minister due to their resemblance

The elder brother of Dr Frank Amoakohene has taken to social media to bask in his younger sibling's historic rise as the Ashanti Regional Minister.

In a TikTok video, the young man, identified on his handle as Dada Alex, paid a heartfelt tribute to his junior brother for making their family proud.

Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Dada Alex, who bears a striking resemblance to Dr Frank Amoakohene, assured the people of the Ashanti Region of his brother's unwavering commitment to bringing development to the area.

He said his brother's tenure would be one of the best in the political history of the Ashanti Region, as he is committed to working hard to meet the expectations of the Ashanti people.

While celebrating his brother, Dada Alex suggested that his family had been blessed with professionals from diverse backgrounds.

He explained in the trending video that he is a professional engineer, while Dr Amoakohene is a trained medical doctor and laboratory scientist.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Because of their striking resemblance, he said many people often ask if he is related to the Ashanti Regional Minister.

"Whenever people meet me, they say I resemble the Regional Minister. Then I tell them that he is my younger brother. My younger brother is a Regional Minister. I am a professional engineer, while he is a trained medical doctor. He would bring joy to Asanteman. Life in the Ashanti Region would be sweet," he said.

Dr Amoakohene was appointed as the Ashanti Regional Minister by President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

His appointment marks a significant milestone in his life as the youngest Regional Minister in the history of the Ashanti Region.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Dr Amoakohene's brother's video.

Netizens, upon coming across the video of Dr Frank Amoakohene's brother, took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Miss Gold said:

"Your family is blessed. unlike mine with no single sibling that has made it in life, 7 siblings and no hope, awww God help me to get a good job with my degree hmmmmm!"

@Abena|Lifestyle vlog also said:

"My big sister also used to work at the White House (USA). She’s now working at the USA embassy and I’m a tech girl.. God has been goooooodddddddd!!!!"

@Yvonne commented:

"That feeling alone, my brother is now the MCE for Effutu, so I understand."

Dr Amoakohene's sister celebrates his achievement

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Gloria Owusua, a young lady purported to be Dr Frank Amoakohene's sister, celebrated his appointment

In a TikTok video, Gloria shared photos of Dr Amoakohene and praised God for the enormous grace and favour He had bestowed on his life.

Many who chanced on her video thronged the comment section to join her in celebrating her brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh