In football, rivalries often define eras, but the respect between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transcends competition

As fans continue to debate who was better, history will remember them not only for their brilliance but also for moments of humility

This was evidenced eight years ago when Ronaldo offered words of comfort during Messi’s darkest hour

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s iconic rivalry defined football’s modern era, a duel for supremacy that pushed the boundaries of excellence.

For over a decade, these two luminaries waged a relentless contest—goal for goal, accolade for accolade—cementing themselves as two of the greatest players ever to grace the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't hesitate to share a message of encouragement with Lionel Messi during his darkest hour. Photos by Ira L. Black - Corbis and Gualter Fatia.

While their competition was fierce, mutual respect always remained at its core.

This was particularly evident in 2016 when Ronaldo set aside their storied rivalry to offer heartfelt encouragement to Messi during one of the most difficult moments of his career.

Messi’s brief retirement and Ronaldo’s compassion

In 2016, Lionel Messi temporarily stepped away from Argentina’s national team after a heartbreaking Copa America final defeat to Chile.

The loss—sealed by his missed penalty in the shootout—left the Barcelona talisman devastated.

Frustrated and emotionally drained, he announced his retirement from international football, a decision that shocked the footballing world.

During that same summer, Ronaldo was captaining Portugal to their maiden European Championship triumph.

Yet, despite being in the midst of his own triumph, Ronaldo empathised with his long-time competitor, delivering a touching message of support.

"Messi has taken a tough decision, and people should understand.

"He is not accustomed to defeats and disappointments, not even finishing second. Missing a penalty does not make you a bad player.

"It hurts to see Messi in tears, and I hope he returns to his country because he needs it," Ronaldo told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Messi’s redemption after Ronaldo's message

Ronaldo’s compassionate words now seem prophetic. Messi did return, and his redemption story is the stuff of a football legend.

By 2022, he achieved his ultimate dream of leading Argentina to World Cup glory, lifting the trophy in Qatar after years of near misses, per the Olympics.

The triumph silenced any lingering doubts about his ability to deliver on the biggest stage and solidified his legacy as Argentina’s greatest icon since Diego Maradona.

In addition to his World Cup triumph, Messi has now claimed two Copa America titles—in 2021 and 2024—finally breaking the jinx that once haunted him and La Albiceleste.

Ronaldo and Messi: Mutual respect beyond rivalry

The gesture in 2016 remains a poignant reminder of the bond that exists between two of football’s greatest rivals.

While they inspired one another to new heights on the pitch, moments like these highlight their understanding of the sacrifices and challenges required to reach such rarefied air.

Ronaldo makes bold Lionel Messi confession

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo once acknowledged an area where his long-time rival Lionel Messi outshines him on the pitch.

Despite their fierce competition, CR7 admitted in a 2016 interview that he envies Messi's exceptional left foot, a trait he believes gives the Argentine an edge.

