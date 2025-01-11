Arsène Wenger Believed Lionel Messi Didn't Deserve the 2012 Ballon d'Or

Arsène Wenger once expressed his belief that Lionel Messi should not have won the 2012 Ballon d'Or, despite the Argentine breaking records with an astonishing 91 goals in a calendar year.

Messi, already a three-time Ballon d'Or winner, was the overwhelming favourite that year, receiving more than 40% of the votes to secure his fourth consecutive title.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's long-time rival, finished second after leading Real Madrid to their first La Liga title in four years, while Andrés Iniesta took third place, having played a pivotal role in Spain's Euro 2012 triumph.

Despite Messi’s extraordinary individual achievements, Wenger felt the lack of team success made him an undeserving recipient of the prestigious award.

In an interview with Arsenal's club magazine in 2012, Wenger was candid about his stance, saying:

"No, not this year. For me, Messi is certainly the best player I have ever seen in the game, but I believe that this year he has really been rewarded for what he did individually, rather than what he won for his team. He did not win the Champions League, the Spanish league, or anything with his country, but individually, it’s true he had an exceptional year, scoring 91 goals."

Wenger emphasised his preference for recognising players whose achievements reflect collective team success.

Th Frnhman suggested that other players were more deserving of the honour that year, naming Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, and Andrés Iniesta as worthy candidates.

"Casillas, Ronaldo – who won the championship – and especially Iniesta deserved it more," he argued. "Iniesta is always number two or three, but he won the European Championship with Spain. He could have deserved it this year."

He also voiced his scepticism about individual awards in football, a sport he viewed as inherently team-oriented.

"I am not a big fan of individual awards in football to start with, but when it happens, I think it should be the consequence of a special team achievement as well," Wenger added.

While Messi’s 2012 triumph remains one of the most celebrated in football history, Wenger’s remarks highlight the ongoing debate about the balance between individual brilliance and team success in recognizing greatness.

