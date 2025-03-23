Madagascar have turned their attention to Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after a morale-boosting victory over the Central African Republic.

Both teams head into Monday’s high-stakes encounter at the Mimoun Al Arsi Stadium in Morocco on the back of dominant wins.

Madagascar coach issues strong warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup qualifier

The Black Stars thrashed Chad 5-0, while Madagascar cruised past the Central African Republic with a 4-1 victory.

With limited time to prepare, Madagascar head coach Corentin Martins is focused on getting his team ready for the challenge.

"We are going to train as best as we can and try to play the best game possible," Martins stated via Ghanasoccernet, emphasising their determination despite time constraints.

Martins acknowledges the quality of the Black Stars but remains confident in his squad’s abilities.

"We will face a very good Ghana team, but we will play to our strengths," he added.

Madagascar will rely on tactical discipline, teamwork, and their unique playing style to challenge Ghana.

With the right approach and determination, Martins’ side aims to pull off a major upset and make a statement in this crucial World Cup qualifier.

Appiah and Gyan lead Black Stars players to Morocco

Ghanaian football legends Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah were part of the Black Stars entourage for the trip to Morocco for the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars arrived in Morocco on Saturday evening for their game against Madagascar in the top-of-the-table clash against Madagascar.

Black Stars arrive in Morocco for Madagascar clash in World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

For Appiah, he is part of the management committee of the Black Stars while Gyan joins the team to offer his experience and motivation to the players.

All 23 players as well as the technical team made the trip to Casablanca as Otto Addo has a fully fit squad for the match on Monday.

The Black Stars will train at the Al Hoceima Stadium on Sunday for the game on Monday evening.

Black Stars wear new jerseys in Chad win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana debuted their new jerseys for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The players arrived on the pitch in their all-yellow new jerseys, produced by German sports kit manufacturers, Puma.

Puma have sponsored the production of Ghana's jerseys for the past decade and have extended their relationship with the Football Association.

