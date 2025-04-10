Shatta Wale has expressed excitement over the support Nigerian streamer Peller has received since he arrived in Ghana

The dancehall musician who is hosting the social media star thanked Ghanaian bloggers who thronged Kotoka International Airport to welcome Peller

Peller, who has gained massive fame thanks to his live streams, has been enjoying himself ever since he landed in the country, calling it a beautiful place

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has shown appreciation to bloggers and fans who gave Nigerian streamer Peller a warm welcome after he arrived in Ghana on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, is a 19-year-old Nigerian content creator known for his popular live streams. He currently holds the record for the most-viewed live stream in Africa with over 76,000 views. This is his first time visiting Ghana.

He was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Shatta Wale’s team, including his manager Sammy Flex, content creator Made In Ghana, and several bloggers. The arrival drew a large crowd who came to capture the moment and meet the popular TikToker in person.

Peller looked excited and engaged with his hosts, with many bloggers and fans surrounding him as he headed to a waiting car. He was later taken to one of Shatta Wale’s homes, where he would stay during his time in Ghana.

Shatta Wale later posted online to thank the Bloggers Association of Ghana for their support. He said their presence at the airport meant a lot to him and his team. He also said he looks forward to meeting them in person to show appreciation. In the post he wrote:

"Big love to the Bloggers Association of Ghana for the warm welcome you showed to Peller. Your support means everything, and we’re truly grateful. Looking forward to meeting you all soon to say thank you properly. Let’s keep building together!"

Peller’s visit comes after months of online interactions between him and Shatta Wale.

Peller's visit to Ghana sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

apickiii said:

"This shows that u need an international brand to level up. Put ego aside and mingle with the naija top artist ego to help your brand."

GUNDO8r commented:

"Whenever you are happy, we are happy all be love."

KinsOnegh wrote:

"Eei ebi like we for get proper and well organised association like that o..ego help waaa."

DonWalker124 said:

"Their favourite even promised the lad heaven ( uk 🇬🇧) & disappointed 😞 him."

DripXi commented:

"Love and support always leads big up’s for pushing good narratives."

