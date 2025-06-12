Tijjani Reijnders was named after a Nigerian football despite having no Nigerian or Muslim background

Reijnders comes from a footballing family, his father, Martin Reijnders, is a former professional, and his brother, Eliano, plays for PEC Zwolle

Manchester City just signed him on a five-year deal worth £46.5 million, adding a technically gifted midfielder to Pep Guardiola’s evolving squad

TNew Machester City signing Tijjani Reijnders may be a fresh name in the Premier League, but his story is already one of international intrigue and footballing passion.

Born in the Netherlands to a footballing family, Reijnders is the son of former professional player Martin Reijnders and the elder brother of Eliano Reijnders, currently plying his trade at PEC Zwolle.

Tijjani Reijnders was named after ex-Ajax Nigerian star Tijjani Babangida. Image credit: Phil Cole /Allsport, @ManCity/X

Yet, what catches the attention of many is his first name — Tijjani — which stands out in Dutch football not just for its uncommonness, but for its Nigerian roots.

Contrary to initial assumptions, Reijnders has no Nigerian or Muslim heritage. His name is, in fact, a tribute to Nigerian football legend Tijani Babangida.

The story goes that Reijnders' parents, both football enthusiasts, were ardent fans of Babangida during his time at Ajax in the late 1990s.

Inspired by Babangida’s explosive pace and flair on the wing, they named their son Tijjani — a heartfelt homage that has now become a fixture in European football, as stated on Manchester City's official website.

Tijani Babangida of Ajax (left) collides with Christian Vieri of Juventus during a UCL Semi-Final second leg at the Stadio Della Alpi in Turin, Italy. Image credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Reijnders's AC Milan success story

Before his recent move to England, Reijnders made a name for himself in Serie A with AC Milan. He joined the Italian giants in 2023 and quickly became a key figure in their midfield.

In just two seasons at the San Siro, he made 104 appearances and scored 19 goals according to Wikipedia.

This represents an impressive return for a player known more for his vision, composure, and transitional play than for his scoring prowess.

Under the tactical guidance of the likes of Stefano Pioli and Paulo Fonseca, he evolved into a versatile midfielder capable of dictating tempo, breaking lines, and covering ground with elegance.

Tijjani Reijnders joins Manchester City

On 11 June 2025, Premier League champions Manchester City announced the signing of Tijjani Reijnders on a five-year contract, according to the BBC.

The deal, reportedly worth £46.5 million, reflects City’s ongoing strategy of acquiring technically gifted midfielders capable of thriving in Pep Guardiola’s high-tempo, possession-dominant system.

The Dutch man thus becomes the fourth Manchester City signing ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that kicks off on Saturday, June 14.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcu Betinelli, and Rayan Cherki have all arrived at the Etihad as City splashes around 116 million Euros.

