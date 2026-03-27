Ghana face Austria in a highly anticipated clash at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Friday evening as preparations for the World Cup gather momentum

The build-up to the fixture has been clouded by concern following an alleged robbery incident at the Black Stars team hotel

Despite the setback, the team is understood to be mentally focused for the game, with a predicted lineup already taking shape

Ghana are set for a crucial pre-World Cup test against Austria on Friday, March 27, with attention already shifting to the starting XI Otto Addo could deploy as he fine-tunes his squad.

Unfortunately, the Black Stars head into the fixture amid off-field concerns following reports of a robbery at their team hotel in Vienna.

Still, the focus remains firmly on preparations as the team looks to build rhythm ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Benjamin Asare is expected to start from the bench against Austria as Otto Addo fine-tunes his Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @PUMA/X.

Source: Twitter

Black Stars unfazed after hotel robbery

According to Ghanasoccernet, two players lost valuables, including a Rolex watch valued at $20,000, while a member of the technical team reportedly lost more than $2,000 in cash.

The Ghana Football Association has since filed a report with the Vienna police. The hotel, identified as Arcotel, is said to have indicated that its CCTV system was not working at the time, while also maintaining that the incident was not a break-in.

Below is a post on X by Sporty FM:

Despite the unsettling development, sources suggest the players have remained focused, refusing to let the situation derail their preparations for the friendly.

Predicted Ghana lineup vs Austria

On the pitch, Addo is expected to field a strong side, with a few notable tweaks as he assesses his options.

In goal, Lawrence Ati Zigi is tipped to start ahead of Benjamin Asare, who featured regularly during the World Cup qualifiers.

Below is a video of Asare doing keepy-uppies on X:

At the back, Caleb Yirenkyi could be deployed in a makeshift right back role, while Derrick Kohn is expected to get the nod on the left ahead of Gideon Mensah. In the heart of defence, Jonas Adjetey is likely to partner Alexander Djiku.

Midfield duties should see Thomas Partey dictating play, supported by Kwasi Sibo in a deeper role.

Out wide, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is expected to operate on the right, with Antoine Semenyo, who won his first-ever career title over the weekend, on the opposite flank.

Austria vs Ghana: Predicted Black Stars Starting XI Ahead of Pre-World Cup Match. Photo by Jung Yeon-je.

Source: Getty Images

Captain Jordan Ayew is set to play just behind Prince Kwabena Adu, who leads the line.

Predicted XI: Ati Zigi; Yirenkyi, Adjetey, Djiku, Kohn; Sibo, Partey; Fatawu Issahaku, Semenyo, Ayew; Adu Kwabena

The Austria clash offers another valuable test before Ghana face Germany three days later.

With a squad filled with emerging talent and growing belief, the Black Stars will be keen to build momentum as the countdown to the World Cup continues.

How to watch Austria vs Ghana match

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the international friendly between Austria and Ghana will be aired on TV3 Ghana.

Fans across Ghana can follow the match live on the free-to-air channel.

Source: YEN.com.gh