Former Black Stars striker, Emmanuel Boateng, who made history by becoming the first African player to score a hat-trick against FC Barcelona in La Liga, has lived a life full of success and glory.

His exceptional career, spanning top clubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, has allowed him to amass wealth and live in style.

Boateng’s home combines simplicity with understated elegance, offering a perfect balance of modern living and African heritage.

Inside Emmanuel Boateng's mansion

Boateng’s mansion in Accra defies the typical extravagance one might associate with a high-profile sports career.

The main living areas of the mansion feature expansive open-plan spaces. The large windows allow natural light to flood the rooms, providing a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The interior of the house is painted in a pristine white, with framed jerseys of famous La Liga opponents like Yannick Carrasco, Nelson Semedo, and Philippe Coutinho adorning the walls.

Boateng's match ball after hat-trick against FC Barcelona

The match ball Emmanuel Boateng received after scoring a historic hat-trick against Barcelona is proudly displayed in his living room, positioned on a panel above his large-screen television.

Per Marca, the pacy striker racked up is treble of goals in the 9th, 30th, and 49th minutes at the Ciutat de Valencia as Levante defeated Barcelona 5-4 during Matchweek 37 of the 2017/18 La Liga season.

Barcelona had, however, clinched the La Liga title already, with four games to spare following their 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna.

Which clubs did Emmanuel Boateg played for?

The 29-year-old Ghanaian started is European adventure at Portugal's Rio Ave in the 2014/15 season. He moved to Moreirense in the same country in 2015, where he made 67 appearances in three seasons.

Levante came fo his signature in 2017, going on to play 48 games across two seasons for the La Liga side.

Between 2019 and 2021, according to BBC, Boateng represented Dalian Professional in the Chinese league before featuring for the likes of Al-Orobah in Saudi Arabia and Gaziantep of Turkey where he currently plays.

Signing appreaciable contracts with these clubs earned Emmenuel Boateng some good money, allowing him to build his expensive mansion.

A look at Daniel Opare's life and career

YEN.com.gh earlier featured Daniel Opare's quite life and football career, 15 years after he represented La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

The former Ghana U-17 and U-20 star was among the highly-rated young footballers between 2007 and 2009.

However, the ex-Ashantigold player failed to reach expected greater levels as he left Los Blancos without making a single senior team appearance.

