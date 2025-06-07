Ghana and Le Havre attacker Andre Ayew showered love on her beautiful sister, Imani Ayew, as she turned 27

The 35-year-old dropped a heartwarming message accompanied by a lovely photo of the two on Instagram

Imani, who is a model and businesswoman, is the only daughter of Ghanaian football maestro Abedi Ayew 'Pele'

Ghanaian football star Andre Ayew took a moment to celebrate his sister Imani’s birthday with a touching message on Instagram.

The Le Havre forward posted a beautiful photo of the two on his Instagram Story, captioning it with a short but meaningful note:

"Happy birthday, lil sis, Imani. Proud of u."

Andre Ayew shared an adorable birthday message for his sister on Instagram. Photo credit: imani_ayew and andreayew10.

Source: Instagram

The post quickly warmed hearts across social media as fans joined the family in wishing Imani well on her special day.

Imani Ayew turns 27 with grace and style

On June 6, Imani Ayew marked her 27th birthday.

Unlike her brothers—Rahim, Andre, and Jordan—who all followed in the legendary footsteps of their father, Abedi 'Pele' Ayew, Imani took a different route.

She chose elegance over athletics and has carved out her own space in the world of business.

Imani Ayew advertises her products from Yidana Collections on Instagram. Photo credit: imani_ayew.

Source: Instagram

As the Chief Executive Officer of Yidana Collections, she continues to build a name for herself, blending fashion and entrepreneurship with finesse.

Her Instagram account often showcases her brand while also offering glimpses into family moments and her personal life.

The Ayew brothers and their different football journeys

As the 2024/25 football season wrapped up, the Ayew brothers are expected to return home for some well-deserved rest.

Rahim, the eldest, has already arrived in Ghana after helping Lincoln Red Imps FC clinch the league title in Gibraltar.

His quiet but consistent contributions abroad often go unnoticed, but he remains a pillar of the Ayew football dynasty.

Andre, meanwhile, played a vital role in helping Le Havre avoid relegation in France.

According to Transfermarkt, the experienced attacker featured 27 times, scoring four goals and setting up another.

Things were more challenging for Jordan. Despite personal contributions of six goals and one assist, his club, Leicester City, endured a tough season, ultimately finishing 18th and dropping out of the Premier League, per the BBC.

With his current contract set to expire in June 2026, the Black Stars skipper is expected to remain with the Foxes unless a new offer or move materialises.

Family first for the Ayews

Although she may not wear boots or chase the ball, Imani has always stood firmly behind her brothers.

From Ligue 1 to the Premier League, she has been spotted at various games, supporting Jordan and Andre from the stands.

Her close bond with the family, especially as the only daughter of Abedi Pele, is evident in every gesture, post, and public appearance.

Imani Ayew's beauty draws compliments from Asafa Powell's wife

