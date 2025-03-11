Pep Guardiola has set his sights on one of Real Madrid's important stars to boost his Manchester City squad

Currently under contract with Los Blancos until 2029, the said player is valued at €80 million

While there has been no indication from the player that he wishes to depart the Spanish capital, City remain keen on adding him

In what has been a disappointing 2024/25 season, Manchester City are wasting no time in identifying reinforcements to restore dominance.

Pep Guardiola’s side, known for their relentless pursuit of excellence, have struggled to maintain their usual high standards, prompting a proactive approach in the transfer market.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on adding one of Real Madrid's important players to his Manchester City squad. Photos by Quality Sport Images and Sportsphoto/Allstar.

A cocktail of factors has contributed to their decline. Rodri’s absence due to injury disrupted midfield stability, while underwhelming displays from Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden have left City lacking their usual fluidity.

Beyond individual performances, the squad appears to have lost the hunger that once defined Guardiola’s era, resulting in a season riddled with setbacks.

The reigning Premier League champions have been unusually vulnerable, breaking records they would rather forget.

According to the Daily Mail, City have managed just two wins in 14 clashes against top-tier opposition, with four draws and eight losses in 12 of those encounters.

Guardiola attempted to address the shortcomings in the January transfer window, securing additions like Omar Marmoush, Nico González and Abdoukhodir Khusanov.

However, the search for further reinforcements continues, with their attention now turning to an elite midfield talent from La Liga.

Man City want Camavinga

According to Sky Sports via Madrid Zone, City have identified Eduardo Camavinga as a potential signing.

While a move for the Real Madrid midfielder might seem ambitious, it remains within the realm of possibility.

Eduardo Camavinga has won 11 titles since joining Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in 2021. Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia.

Why Camavinga to City is possible

A key factor in this potential transfer is the strong connection between City and Camavinga’s agency, CAA Stellar.

The same representatives recently engineered Omar Marmoush’s move from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Etihad, a link that could facilitate negotiations for the Frenchman.

Despite growing interest from multiple European clubs, Camavinga has yet to make any definitive decision about his future, as reported by GFFN.

Injuries have hampered his season, restricting him to just 25 appearances across all competitions.

While there has been no indication from the player himself that he wishes to depart Madrid, City remain keen on adding him to their squad.

What does Camaving bring to the table?

Camavinga’s credentials make him an ideal fit for Guardiola’s system.

Since joining Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in 2021, he has amassed over 170 appearances and played a pivotal role in their success.

His trophy cabinet already boasts 11 titles, including two La Liga triumphs and a pair of Champions League victories.

A midfield technician with tactical versatility, the Frenchman's ability to operate as both a deep-lying playmaker and a dynamic ball-winner aligns perfectly with City’s style.

His blend of composure, athleticism, and defensive awareness could provide the stability the Premier League champions have lacked this season.

Man City eye Ghana's Kudus

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City are eyeing a move for Ghana's Mohammed Kudus.

The Black Stars and West Ham United star has emerged as a top target for Pep Guardiola’s side in the upcoming transfer window.

