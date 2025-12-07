Lionel Messi added another trophy to his cabinet after leading Inter Miami to win the 2025 MLS Cup on Saturday, December 7

Dani Alves, David Alaba and Gerard Pique are among the football stars in history who have won the most trophies

YEN.com.gh have decided to examine the seven most decorated players in football history based on their trophy hauls

Every footballer dreams of hoisting as many trophies as possible during their career.

However, even some of the greatest players have relatively empty trophy cabinets, highlighting the difficulty of winning honours in the sport.

7 Most Decorated Footballers as Lionel Messi Wins MLS Cup

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made it look effortless, leading their teams to an astonishing number of titles over their illustrious careers.

On the other hand, there are players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic who, despite their brilliance, have moved among the world's most successful clubs to amass their silverware collections.

YEN.com.gh examines the seven most decorated players in football history based on their trophy hauls.

Most decorated footballers

Lionel Messi (48 trophies)

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Messi is the most decorated player in history.

The Argentine superstar won an incredible 34 trophies with Barcelona, followed by three more with Paris Saint-Germain.

After finally winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, Messi added to his tally by winning the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami in 2023.

With Inter Miami's victory in the MLS Supporters' Shield on Wednesday, Messi has claimed his 46th career title, solidifying his position as the most decorated footballer in history.

Inter Miami defeated Columbus Crew 3-2, with Messi scoring twice and Luis Suárez adding another goal to secure the title, which honours the best regular-season team in the MLS.

Dani Alves (43 trophies)

Dani Alves, the first player to reach 43 trophies, is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs ever.

The Brazilian defender has won titles in Brazil with Bahia and Sao Paulo, in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona, in Italy with Juventus, and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by Goal, the right-back also won five trophies for Brazil, including two Copa America titles in 2007 and 2019.

Alves' club career was as successful in continental competitions as it was in domestic leagues and cups.

Hossam Ashour (39 trophies)

Hossam Ashour made his debut for Al-Ahly in 2003 and helped the club win 39 trophies over the next 17 years, including 13 Egyptian Premier League titles and 10 Egyptian Super Cups.

The defensive midfielder, who earned 15 caps for Egypt, retired in 2022 after a stint with Al-Ittihad. Al-Ahly's dominance in their competitions makes Ashour's high trophy count unsurprising.

Andres Iniesta (37 trophies)

Andres Iniesta won every possible title during his 16-year tenure with Barcelona, including nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

His most memorable moment came in the 2010 World Cup final, where he scored the winning goal for Spain in extra time against the Netherlands.

The 39-year-old recently announced his retirement from the sport.

Gerard Pique (37 trophies)

Gerard Pique retired in 2022 as one of the most decorated players in history. The Catalan defender enjoyed a distinguished career with Manchester United, Barcelona, and Spain.

He won four Champions League titles and played crucial roles in Spain's Euro 2010 and 2012 FIFA World Cup victories.

Sergio Busquets (37 trophies)

Sergio Busquets, often underrated, won 32 trophies with Barcelona, including nine La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

He also secured three trophies with Spain: the 2010 World Cup, the 2012 European Championship, and the 2023 UEFA Nations League. Busquets joined Messi at Inter Miami and added the 2023 Leagues Cup to his collection.

David Alaba (36 trophies)

David Alaba has enjoyed success with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Over almost 15 years in Germany, he won 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues before moving to Madrid, where he continued his winning ways with two La Liga titles and two more Champions League trophies.

Alaba has also been named Austria's Footballer of the Year ten times.

