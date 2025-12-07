Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has won a total of 48 trophies during his illustrious football career

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner led Inter Miami to win the 2025 MLS Cup, adding yet another laurel to his trophy cabinet

However, despite amassing numerous titles, the 2022 World Cup winner has yet to win one particular trophy

Lionel Messi added another laurel to his trophy cabinet after guiding Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup.

The Argentine provided two assists as Inter Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium to win the MLS Cup for the first time.

Lionel Messi has won a total of 48 trophies during his illustrious football career. Photo: Rich Storry.

Source: Getty Images

Miami got off to the perfect start and took the lead on eight minutes when Edier Ocampo put into his own net when trying to defend Tadeo Allende.

The Whitecaps came out positively and got their reward on the hour as Ali Ahmed's scuffed shot squeezed under Rocco Rios' arm.

Rodrigo de Paul made sure Miami take the lead again after met Lionel Messi's perfectly weighted ball before showing composure to finish across goal.

Messi was again on call to provide the assist, controlling a lofted ball on his chest and then flicking on for Allende, who rolled the ball through Yohei Takaoka's legs.

Messi’s latest triumph marks his fourth trophy with Inter Miami, bringing his official career tally to 48 titles, according to Marca.

The victory also earns his team a place in the next edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Only Trophy Lionel Messi Has Not Won After Latest MLS Cup triumph

Source: Getty Images

Messi's collection of trophies

Until 2021, Messi spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, amassing a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions League titles.

At Paris Saint-Germain, he won two Ligue 1 titles and the Trophée des Champions.

At the international level, Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022, plus the Finalissima, two Copa America's, an Olympic gold, and an U20 World Cup title.

It took Messi just one month to add to his remarkable silverware tally with Inter Miami after joining the MLS club in 2023.

After scoring a hugely impressive 10 goals in his first seven appearances for the Florida-based outfit, Messi got his hands on the Leagues Cup.

This was Inter Miami's first-ever trophy - a huge moment for Messi, Beckham, and everyone else associated with the Major League Soccer club.

Having claimed the Copa America with Argentina and the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024, he added the MLS Eastern Conference and MLS Cup to his rich CV of honours in late 2025.

Which trophy has Messi not won?

Coupe de France

Despite winning almost every available trophy to lift, there is one that Messi has never laid his hands on despite his participation. According to Sportbible, the Argentina international failed to lift the Coupe De France during his time with PSG.

Prior to his move to the French club, the Parisians had won the title six times in seven years.

They lost to Nice on penalties in the semi-finals in Messi's first season before being eliminated by rivals Marseille in the round of 16 in February of the following year.

US Open Cup

The U.S. Open Cup serves as the American equivalent of England’s FA Cup, featuring clubs from every level of the nation’s football pyramid. Messi’s first appearance in the competition came in last year’s final, a match he was thrust into after Inter Miami reached the showpiece without him.

The Argentine delivered a man-of-the-match performance with two assists, but couldn’t find the net as the game finished 3-3 after extra time.

Although he scored his penalty in the shootout, Miami fell 5-4, a painful defeat that denied Messi a domestic cup triumph. He has not had the chance to avenge that loss, as Inter Miami did not participate in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Messi's heartwarming gestures to Di Maria and Otamendi

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Messi's heartwarming gestures towards Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi.

The Argentine captain invited the veteran duo to lift the Copa America title alongside him, a moment that melted the hearts of fans.

Argentina clinched a record-extending 16th Copa America crown with the hard-fought victory against Colombia.

Source: YEN.com.gh