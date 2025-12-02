Erling Haaland has stormed into the Premier League’s elite 100 club, doing so in record-shattering style for Manchester City

Erling Haaland has etched his name into English football history after obliterating the record to become the fastest player ever to reach 100 Premier League goals.

The relentless Norwegian hit the milestone with a thunderous finish just 17 minutes into Manchester City’s clash with Fulham on December 2.

Erling Haaland is now officially in the Premier League 100 Club. Photo: Shaun Brooks.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland becomes the 35th member of the Premier League 100 club, and the seventh player to achieve the feat while representing Manchester City, joining Andy Cole, Sergio Aguero, Frank Lampard, Robbie Fowler, Nicolas Anelka and Raheem Sterling.

Fresh off taking Norway to its first World Cup since 1998, the prolific striker continues to rewrite goalscoring standards, already hitting 15 league goals in 14 matches this season.

He remains firmly on course for a third Golden Boot after winning it with 36 goals in 2022/23 and 27 in 2023/24, despite what was considered an “off season” last year when he still scored 22.

Beyond his century of goals, Haaland has also registered 18 Premier League assists, underscoring his all-round attacking impact.

Erling Haaland has smashed the Premier League record with his goal. Photo: Ben Stansall.

Source: Getty Images

Erling Haaland joins 100 club

Haaland joins 34 huge Premier League names in the exclusive list of stars to have scored a century of goals, per the BBC.

The 25-year-old, Mohamed Salah and Sterling are the only three active players in the club still at sides in the top flight.

Salah scored almost all of his goals for Liverpool, while Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy netted all of theirs for Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a one-club man too, scoring over 100 goals for Manchester United across his two spells at Old Trafford.

Aguero did the same for City, with Haaland now following in his footsteps.

Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Jermain Defoe, Michael Owen, Robin van Persie, Steven Gerrard and Didier Drogba are just some of the other legendary names to be part of the club too.

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has shattered record after record - from breaking the Premier League’s single-season goal record to becoming one of the fastest players to reach 50 goals in the Champions League.

Speaking earlier this month after Haaland scored in his ninth straight game, Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher declared the Norwegian the greatest goalscorer English football has ever witnessed.

“I honestly can’t remember Jimmy Greaves, Dixie Dean and all those players from years ago. But I think of Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Ian Rush for my club Liverpool,” he said.

“There’s a difference for me between a great centre-forward or striker and a pure goalscorer. And I think what we’re witnessing now is something we’ve never seen before in our game. Don’t forget, this is at a club where the previous goalscorer was Sergio Aguero, one of the greatest we will ever see.”

