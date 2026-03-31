The GFA has begun the search for a new coach after the exit of Otto Addo, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching

Kwesi Appiah has emerged as a leading candidate despite currently managing Sudan and being under contract.

The FA is also considering an internal appointment as it evaluates options to steady the Black Stars ahead of major upcoming matches

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The Ghana Football Association has begun the process of appointing a new Black Stars head coach following the dismissal of Otto Addo, with attention turning to potential candidates ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Among the early names linked to the role is Kwesi Appiah, who is currently in charge of Sudan.

GFA search for new coach as Kwesi Appiah linked with return after Otto Addo exit

Source: Getty Images

His strong performances with the North African side have made a possible return to Ghana more complex, given his existing contract.

However, the opportunity to lead the Black Stars on football’s biggest stage could be a deciding factor should the FA formally pursue him. Appiah is no stranger to the role, having previously managed the national team across two separate spells.

During his first tenure, he guided Ghana to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the team exited at the group stage but earned praise for spirited displays—including a draw against eventual champions Germany. To date, he remains the only coach to avoid defeat against Germany at a World Cup.

His second stint, however, proved more challenging. Appiah struggled for consistency and was eventually relieved of his duties in 2019 after two years in charge.

Alongside external options, the FA is also weighing an internal solution, with the current technical team under consideration following recent restructuring.

Desmond Offei is among those who could step in as interim coach, supported by assistants Alain Ravera, John Paintsil and Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

The expanded backroom staff also includes scout Jose Daniel MartÃ­nez Alfonso and physiotherapist Carlos Lozano Romero, giving the FA the option of maintaining continuity while a permanent appointment is finalised.

Friendly matches against Mexico and Wales in May leave the FA facing a tight timeline to settle on a new direction as Ghana prepare for the World Cup, where they will meet Panama, Croatia and England in the group stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh