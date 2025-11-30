Lionel Messi’s decisive assist in Inter Miami’s MLS Eastern Conference Cup final has officially cemented his status as the greatest playmaker of all time

The Argentine icon now sits alone at the top of football’s all-time assist chart, with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo trailing a massive 146 assists behind

From iconic figures of the past to today’s elite creators, YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the top 10 players with the most assists in football history

Lionel Messi has opened another chapter in his extraordinary journey by rising to the top of football’s all-time assist chart.

The Inter Miami captain reached this milestone after setting up Mateo Silvetti during the club’s commanding 5-1 win over New York City FC to claim the MLS Eastern Conference Cup.

Lionel Messi leads Pelé, De Bruyne and other iconic playmakers in the history of football. Photos by Alessandro Sabattini, Jeff Dean and Image Photo Agency.

That single pass pushed him into a class of his own, sealing his place at the summit of a list reserved for the finest creators to ever grace the game.

According to Athlon Sports, the Argentine icon now stands on an unmatched total of 405 assists, a figure no other player in history has reached.

His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo trails far behind with 259, per MessivsRonaldo, creating a sizeable gulf between the longtime rivals.

Messi leads top 10 creators in football history

With this achievement, Messi continues to stretch the limits of excellence, producing numbers that underline his unique vision and consistency.

10. Luís Figo - 283 Assists

A Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Figo embodied the classic winger - skilful, direct and razor-sharp. His creativity and consistency cemented his legacy among football’s greatest wide players.

9. Luis Suárez - 293 Assists

Though celebrated for his goals, Suárez was equally dangerous as a creator. His remarkable understanding with Lionel Messi at Barcelona produced some of the most ruthless attacking football of the modern era.

8. Ángel Di María - 300 Assists

Di María’s magical left foot has lit up Europe and the international stage. From Real Madrid to PSG and now Rosario Central, his delivery, whether through passes, crosses or set-pieces, keeps him firmly among the elite creators of his generation.

7. Kevin De Bruyne - 304 Assists

Often hailed as the finest passer of his era, De Bruyne’s vision and precision made him indispensable to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City dynasty. Today, he continues to dictate play under Antonio Conte at Napoli.

6. Thomas Müller - 314 Assists

A master of timing and space, Müller, who changed his stance on the GOAT debate, has long been the heartbeat of Bayern Munich’s attack. Now with the Vancouver Whitecaps, he could even clinch the MLS Cup - potentially at Messi’s expense.

5. Alex - 348 Assists

The Brazilian maestro enjoyed a decorated career across Europe and Asia. Renowned for his technique and passing range, Alex consistently created chances and elevated every attack he orchestrated.

4. Johan Cruyff - 358 Assists

The visionary behind “Total Football,” Cruyff, married imagination with tactical intelligence. His influence stretched far beyond his goals; he shaped matches with an elegance and authority few have ever matched.

3. Pelé - 369 Assists

While celebrated as a prolific scorer, Pelé’s assist tally underscores his exceptional ability to elevate those around him. He was the creative heartbeat of Brazil’s golden era and a true complete forward.

2. Ferenc Puskás - 404 Assists

One assist shy of the top spot, Puskás was more than a legendary goalscorer. His sharp mind and impeccable technique made him a devastating creator, and his numbers remain astonishing generations later.

1. Lionel Messi - 405 Assists

Sitting alone at the top, Messi’s 405 assists highlight a playmaking genius as remarkable as his finishing. His vision, precision and ability to unlock defences, at Barcelona, PSG or Inter Miami, reaffirm his status as the most complete attacker the sport has ever seen.

