Lionel Messi has named the five nations he believes stand the best chance of dethroning Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Inter Miami superstar, who “completed football” by lifting the trophy in 2022, left out both Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal from his list

His decision to omit Portugal has since sparked mixed reactions among fans and football lovers across social media

Lionel Messi has added fresh energy to the growing debate ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by identifying the countries he believes pose the greatest danger to Argentina’s title defence.

Messi's Argentina enter the tournament as defending champions, yet the 38-year-old believes the challenge ahead will be tougher than ever.

“A World Cup is very tough; any team can make things difficult for you, can knock you out. The ball can hit the post and go out or in, and you can lose on penalties.

"Last World Cup, we were lucky - even though we dominated both the Netherlands and France, we had to go to penalties, and there we had the beast ‘Dibu’ (Martínez) who won it for us,” he admitted in an interview with ESPN.

While admitting the South American nation is favourite for next year's Mundial, Messi, who guided the Albiceleste to glory in Qatar, has revealed five other nations he considers strong enough to dethrone them as champions.

Speaking on the eve of the World Cup Draw, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner explained that the landscape has shifted since 2022.

Several teams have grown stronger, and in his view, now stand among the leading contenders.

Messi names World Cup contenders, snubs Portugal

Messi began by naming Spain, the current European champions. The 2010 winners have struggled to advance deep into the tournament since lifting the trophy in South Africa, yet their recent resurgence has placed them back among the elite.

He then highlighted England, now under Thomas Tuchel. The Three Lions reached the semi-final in 2018 and the quarter-final in 2022. Their qualification campaign for the 2026 edition was flawless, winning all 10 matches without conceding, according to The Guardian.

Messi also included France, the side that nearly denied Argentina in the dramatic final three years ago.

Rounding off his list, he mentioned Germany and five-time champions Brazil, a team he described as “hungry to win” after a long wait for another global triumph.

"There are some very good teams, like Spain, France once again, England, Brazil, who haven't been champions for a while and are hungry to win it, as well as Germany," he explained in the same interview.

Messi’s prediction mirrors that of a recent supercomputer forecast, which also backed England but included Portugal as finalists. The supercomputer even tipped England to win the tournament.

Fans react to Messi's Portugal exclusion

What caught many supporters off guard was the absence of Portugal. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be banned for the Selecao's opener, leading a talented generation, Messi did not include them among the main threats.

The exclusion has stirred debate, with some fans agreeing and others insisting that Portugal remain strong enough to challenge.

Below are selected reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh:

@Big_sam1332 wrote:

"No Portugal?? But if a particular man lists his without Argentina, we know what’s gonna happen."

@BigesstT added:

"He’s afraid to say Portugal."

@Mhoni_Hiyst supported Messi’s view:

"No Portugal, and rightly so. Not sure if Portugal will pass the quarter-final stage."

@_sneakernyame concluded:

"Portugal will win the World Cup."

2026 World Cup draw explained

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained how the 2026 World Cup draw will work in Washington D.C on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Top-ranked teams such as Spain, Argentina, France, and England will be placed in separate groups, ensuring they do not meet in the early stages.

