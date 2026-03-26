FIFA introduces five new rules for the 2026 World Cup, including expanded VAR powers

Strict measures added to combat time-wasting, with limits on substitutions, restarts, and on-field treatment

Only team captains allowed to approach referees, with stricter disciplinary enforcement for players

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FIFA has confirmed five major rule changes for the 2026 World Cup, including expanding the powers of VAR.

With football fans around the world focused on the closing stages of domestic leagues, it is easy to overlook that the 2026 World Cup is now less than three months away.

FIFA unveil new rules for the 2026 World Cup, including major VAR changes

Source: Getty Images

This summer’s tournament will be the largest in history, featuring a record 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico for football’s most prestigious prize.

Even before kickoff, the competition has already been surrounded by controversy due to the current political climate. The latest concerns centre on Iran’s participation amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

However, it is not only off-field issues that could shape the tournament. FIFA has announced five new regulations set to be introduced this summer, which could significantly influence matches on the pitch.

According to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, the governing body is implementing several measures aimed at reducing time-wasting and improving disciplinary control.

One of the key changes focuses on substitutions. Players being replaced must now leave the pitch within 10 seconds, preventing them from deliberately delaying when their team is leading.

Failure to do so will mean their substitute must wait an additional minute before entering, temporarily leaving their side a player short.

Throw-ins and goal kicks will also be more strictly monitored, with referees enforcing a five-second limit to restart play. If teams fail to do so within that time, possession will be awarded to the opposition.

Another time-wasting measure concerns players receiving treatment on the field. Once they are fit to continue, they must leave the pitch and wait one minute before returning. The only exception is if the injury resulted from a foul that led to a card, in which case the player can rejoin immediately.

Beyond time management, FIFA is also expanding VAR’s authority. The system will now be able to review second yellow cards that result in a red, as well as incorrectly awarded corner kicks.

Finally, new conduct rules will restrict communication with referees. Only team captains will be permitted to approach officials for explanations, while any other players who crowd the referee risk being shown a yellow card.

Source: YEN.com.gh