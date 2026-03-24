FIFA appears to have taken a decisive stance following CAF’s controversial ruling that stripped Senegal of the AFCON title

At the heart of the matter was whether the Teranga Lions would be allowed to add a second star to their jersey at the 2026 World Cup

The Senegal FA has since shed light on the issue, explaining why the team will feature just one star on their kits for the global tournament

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FIFA’s quiet stance on Senegal’s kit for the 2026 World Cup has added a fresh twist to the ongoing AFCON controversy, with the West African side set to wear just one star despite their on-field triumph in January.

The decision follows CAF’s ruling to strip Senegal of the title and award it to Morocco, a move that continues to stir debate across the football world.

FIFA Decides Senegal’s 2026 World Cup Fate After AFCON Verdict. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal kit decision reflects AFCON controversy

Traditionally, stars above a national badge represent major tournament wins.

Senegal earned their first after lifting the AFCON in 2021 and appeared set to add a second following their victory in Rabat, sealed by Pape Gueye in extra time.

But that moment has since been overshadowed. CAF’s Appeal Board overturned the result, citing Articles 82 and 84, and ruled that the Teranga Lions had forfeited the match after their protest on the pitch.

In its statement, CAF said Senegal had been "declared to have forfeited the final match" with the "result of the match being recorded as 3-0 in favour" of Morocco.

With FIFA updating its rankings to reflect Morocco as champions, Senegal’s kit supplier Puma has stuck with a single star on the team’s World Cup jersey.

The outcome leaves Senegal in a symbolic limbo, caught between what was achieved on the pitch and what has been decided off it.

Senegal explains one star on WC jersey

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has moved to clarify the situation, pointing to production timelines rather than recognition issues.

“The FSF informs the public that production of these jerseys began in August 2025 by our kit supplier, Puma, prior to the last Africa Cup of Nations. Following our victory, manufacturing deadlines and industrial constraints prevented us from interrupting this ongoing process.

“Aware of the Senegalese people’s legitimate attachment to their national symbols, the FSF wishes to reassure all supporters: the new jerseys incorporating the second star are currently in production. They are scheduled to be available starting next September.

“The FSF apologises for any misunderstanding this situation may have caused and thanks the supporters for their continued support, vigilance, and unwavering loyalty to the national team.”

Interestingly, Morocco’s own kit for the tournament, also produced by Puma, carries no star despite their 1976 triumph and the newly awarded 2025 title.

On the pitch, attention will soon shift back to football. Senegal has been drawn in a tough group alongside France, Norway and an inter-confederation playoff winner.

Morocco, meanwhile, will face Brazil, Haiti and Scotland as both nations prepare for a World Cup clouded by controversy.

Source: YEN.com.gh