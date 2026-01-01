A DR Congo fan has gone viral with his tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba

Kuka Mboladinga went viral for standing in the same pose as a statue for the late Lumumba for the entirety of the DRC’s win over Botswana

Kuka Mboladinga mimicked the iconic pose struck by the statue of Patrice Lumumba in Kinshasa

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Democratic Republic of Congo supporter remained standing and struck the same pose throughout the entire AFCON clash with Botswana for a remarkable reason.

The Leopards booked their place in the next round with a convincing 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Kuka Mboladinga stays on his feet for the entirety of DR Congo's game against Botswana at the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Chris Milosi

Source: Getty Images

Per the BBC, Nathanael Mukau opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark by sliding in Gael Kakuta’s clever backheel, before the former Chelsea midfielder doubled the lead from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Kakuta, who was a late call-up after Mario Stroeykens’ injury, completed the scoring in the 60th minute by converting a cut-back from substitute Theo Bongonda.

The result saw DR Congo finish second in Group D behind Senegal on goal difference, after earlier beating Benin 1-0 and drawing 1-1 with the group leaders.

DR Congo midfielder Mario Stroeykens scores against Botswana at El Madina Stadium in Rabat. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON

Source: Getty Images

While the goals sealed progression, the match will be remembered for an extraordinary moment in the stands.

DR Congo fan Kuka Mboladinga captured widespread attention by staying on his feet in the same pose on a makeshift podium for the full 115 minutes of the game.

Why Mboladinga stayed on his feet

According to the Sun, the gesture is a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, the country’s first Prime Minister after independence from Belgium in 1960, who was assassinated just a year later.

Bearing a striking resemblance to Lumumba, Mboladinga wore a bold outfit in the national team’s colours - red trousers, a blue tie, and a yellow blazer.

Throughout the AFCON clash with Botswana, he stood on a makeshift podium with his right hand raised in salute, perfectly still for the entire 115 minutes of the match.

His stance mirrored the iconic pose of Lumumba’s statue in Kinshasa, earning him widespread admiration.

Mboladinga’s stance against Botswana marked the third time he honored Lumumba in the tournament by mimicking his statue.

He previously struck the same pose during DR Congo’s 1-0 win over Benin and their 1-1 draw with Senegal. The gesture has become a signature display of respect and dedication.

He is expected to be among the DRC supporters when Sebastien Desabre’s team faces Algeria in the Round of 16 next Tuesday.

Full list of qualified teams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that all 16 teams for the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have been confirmed, despite a few group matches still to be played.

Egypt was the first side to secure qualification, while Nigeria reached a historic milestone by finishing the group stage with a perfect record.

Angola, Botswana, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Uganda and Zimbabwe have all been eliminated from the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh