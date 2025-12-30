Uganda used all three of their goalkeepers against Nigeria in a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations game.

Uganda needed a win against Nigeria to advance to the next round.

Their hopes of qualifying were dented when Nigeria took the lead in the first-half through Paul Onuachu.

The Super Eagles added a second and third in the second-half, with Raphael Onyedik scoring a brace.

Uganda forward Rogers Mato reduced the deficit 15 minutes from time.

The Cranes had an uphill battle from the get-go as things were compounded when first-choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango twisted his ankle at 0-0 trying to prevent a corner.

Onyango, 40, soldiered on and even made a save to stop ex-Southampton man Onuachu from scoring.

He was eventually beaten after Onuachu opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

Onyango required further treatment before the break and was replaced by Salim Jamal Magoola for the second-half.

But Magoola's outing was brief as he lasted just 11 minutes.

He was shown a straight red card after using his hand to make a save outside of his box, having rushed out to deny star forward Victor Osimhen.

As a result, third-choice goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi entered the fray in an unexpected appearance.

He was beaten just three minutes after coming on.

Club Brugge's Onyedik slotted through his legs in the 62nd minute before finding the back of the net again five minutes later.

Uganda exit AFCON having used all their goalkeepers in their final game of the competition.

They managed just one point in Group C to extend their winless run at the competition to six matches.

Nigeria, on the other hand, topped Group C to book their spot in the next round after winning each of their group game.

They will face either Mozambique, Cameroon or the Ivory Coast in the next round, with Tunisia and Tanzania also progressing from the group.

Source: YEN.com.gh