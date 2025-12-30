The former Levante forward has showcased the elegant and luxurious interior of his stunning mansion in Accra

Emmanuel Boateng made headlines seven years ago when he scored a memorable hat-trick against FC Barcelona in La Liga

The ex-Ghana Black Stars striker is currently playing in Turkey, representing Gaziantep Futbol Kulubu

Former Black Stars striker Emmanuel Boateng, celebrated as the first African to score a La Liga hat-trick against FC Barcelona, has enjoyed a highly successful career.

Having played for top clubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Boateng’s achievements on the field have translated into an opulent lifestyle off it.

Emmanuel Boateng displays the interior of his mansion in Ghana.

Boateng’s home combines simplicity with understated elegance, offering a perfect balance of modern living and African heritage.

Inside Emmanuel Boateng's mansion

Boateng’s mansion in Accra defies the typical extravagance one might associate with a high-profile sports career.

Emmanuel Boateng in his Accra mansion.

The mansion’s main living areas boast spacious open-plan designs, where sunlight pours in through vast windows, creating a bright and welcoming ambience.

The interiors are painted in crisp white, while framed jerseys of La Liga stars such as Yannick Carrasco, Nelson Semedo, and Philippe Coutinho decorate the walls, adding a personal touch.

Watch the interior of Emmanuel Baoteng's mansion in Accra in the video below.

Meanwhile, the match ball that Emmanuel Boateng received for scoring a historic hat-trick against Barcelona takes pride of place in his living room.

Positioned prominently on a stylish panel above his large-screen TV, it stands as a lasting tribute to one of the standout moments of his career, perfectly complementing the elegant interior of his home.

Per Marca, the pacy striker racked up his treble of goals in the 9th, 30th, and 49th minutes at the Ciutat de Valencia as Levante defeated Barcelona 5-4 during Matchweek 37 of the 2017/18 La Liga season.

Barcelona had, however, clinched the La Liga title already, with four games to spare following their 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna.

Which clubs did Emmanuel Boateng play for?

The 29-year-old Ghanaian began his European journey with Portugal’s Rio Ave during the 2014/15 season. In 2015, he joined Moreirense, also in Portugal, where he featured in 67 matches over three campaigns.

In 2017, Levante secured his services, and he went on to play 48 games across two seasons for the La Liga club.

Between 2019 and 2021, according to the BBC, Boateng represented Dalian Professional in the Chinese league before featuring for the likes of Al-Orobah in Saudi Arabia and Gaziantep of Turkey, where he currently plays.

Signing appreciable contracts with these clubs earned Emmanuel Boateng some good money, allowing him build his expensive mansion.

