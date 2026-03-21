Private companies and celebrities have raised over $12 million to help sponsor Ghanaian supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that public funds will not be used to send supporters to the tournament

Top firms and music stars, including Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, have joined the campaign

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A list of private, public companies, and individuals has earned glowing praise after donating various amounts to a fundraising campaign aimed at sponsoring about 200 Ghanaian supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana national football team, popularly known as the Black Stars, are among the nine African nations that have automatically qualified for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ibrajim Mahama, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy are among the list of donors of Ghana's 2026 World Cup fundraising campaign. Image credit: Robert Okine, Shatta Wale, Ike

Source: Getty Images

Despite missing out on the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, hopes remain high that Ghana can make a strong impression in the next World Cup.

The West African powerhouse endured a disappointing outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Otto Addo’s men exited at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay, although they managed an impressive win against the South Korea national football team.

With the next tournament approaching, there is renewed determination among fans and stakeholders to ensure the Black Stars receive strong support in the stands.

Mahama says government won't sponsor fans

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has ruled out the use of public funds to sponsor Ghanaian supporters to the World Cup, citing the heavy financial burden such an undertaking would place on the state, as Graphic Sports reported.

Speaking at the fundraising campaign on Friday, March 20, 2026, the president explained that the government’s stance aligns with recommendations in the Dzamefe Commission Report, which cautions against state sponsorship of fan travel to international tournaments.

“In consonance with the Dzamefe Report, the government has no plans to allocate public funds to fly supporters to the World Cup,” he stated.

Mahama noted that even a modest effort to support a limited number of fans would come at a considerable cost. According to him, transporting and accommodating just 200 supporters could cost nearly $2 million.

“The logistical support of flying and accommodating even just 200 supporters is staggering,” he added.

President Mahama rules out public funding of supporters to the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Jutrczenka/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

While emphasising the importance of Ghanaian fans being present at the global showpiece, the president stressed that the government must prioritise prudent fiscal management and direct resources towards pressing national needs such as job creation.

“We all want to see our fans in the stands, but we must be responsible in how we use public resources,” he said.

Companies and celebrities make generous donations

In response to the fundraising initiative, several corporate bodies and prominent individuals have stepped forward with significant financial contributions.

Among the major donors is Ibrahim Mamahama's Engineers & Planners, which pledged $5,000,000, according to a Ghanaweb report.

Gold Fields Ghana followed with $2,000,000 and an additional $1,000,000 earmarked for future Black Stars activities, as sports journalist Saddick Adams posted on Facebook.

Other notable contributions include $1,000,000 each from Jewel Energy and an anonymous donor, as well as $2,000,000 from Christian Salamony Game Technology.

Music stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy also joined the campaign, donating $100,000 and $81,000 respectively, with Stonebwoy additionally committing $20,000 to produce a campaign song to support the initiative.

Other contributors include Timeline and Innovation Company owned by Alhaji Musah ($300,000), KGL Group (GHC10,000,000), and Serene Insurance, which pledged GHC2,000,000 alongside a GHC20,000,000 insurance package for the national team.

Further donations came from Icon Energy (GHC1,000,000), Pay Angel (GHC100,000), Erata Motors (GHC200,000), Nana Adjoo Baah (GHC150,000), and Abosokai Spare Parts Dealers (GHC500,000), among others.

Full list of Ghana's 2026 World Cup donors

Engineers & Planners — $5,000,000 Gold Fields Ghana — $2,000,000 plus $1,000,000 pledged next year for Ghana national football team activities Jewel Energy — $1,000,000 Anonymous donor — $1,000,000 Shatta Wale — $100,000 Stonebwoy — $81,00 plus $20,000 for campaign song music production Timeline and Innovation Company (owned by Alhaji Musah) — $300,000 Christian Salamony Game Technology — $2,000,000 KGL Group — GHC 10,000,000 Serene Insurance — GHC 2,000,000 plus GHC 20,000,000 insurance package for the Black Stars P & A African Food International and Degree Auto Mechanic — $15,000 Abosokai Spare Parts Dealers — GHC 500,000 Icon Energy — GHC 1,000,000 Pay Angel — GHC 100,000 Erata Motors — GHC 200,000 Nana Adjoo Baah — GHC 150,000

In total, the campaign has raised $12,096,000, in addition to GHC13,950,000, plus the GHC20,000,000 insurance package and Stonebwoy’s $20,000 campaign music production contribution.

9 African teams qualify for World Cup

Previously, YEN.com.gh took a look at the nine African teams that have directly qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.

Among the teams on the list are the Black Stars of Ghana, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia, each sealing qualification with strong performances.

Source: YEN.com.gh