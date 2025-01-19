All about HGTV star David Bromstad's partner and his mysterious love life

David Bromstad is an American TV personality and designer best known for hosting HGTV shows My Lottery Dream Home and Colour Splash. While his professional life is an open book, his love life remains a mystery, especially after his highly publicised breakup with his ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Glasko. So, who is David Bromstad's partner now?

David Bromstad in a white shirt (L) and black and white sweater (R). Photo: @bromco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David Bromstad's relationships have sparked curiosity among his fans. He has been an outspoken and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community for many years. His 11-year-long relationship with Jeffrey Glasko inspired many other gay couples. Since the breakup, he has kept his love life under wraps. Find out who he is dating now.

Full name David Reed Bromstad Popularly known as David Bromstad Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cokato, Minnesota, United States of America Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Wayzata High School, Ringling College of Art and Design Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Father Richard Harold David Bromstad Mother Diane Marlys Bromstad Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Gay Relationship status Dating Partner Nicolas Martin Occupation Designer, television personality Instagram @bromco

Who is David Bromstad's partner?

David Bromstad occasionally shares glimpses of his personal life on social media but avoids giving too much information about his partners. Here are some of the individuals that the American designer has been romantically linked with over the years:

Jeffrey Glasko

David Bromstad 's most publicised relationship was with Jeffrey Glasko, an American ex-police officer attached to the Miami Police Department. The relationship blossomed until 2015, when the couple decided to split publicly, ending an 11-year-long romance.

The pair started dating in 2004, and their relationship swiftly became a significant part of Bromstad's personal and professional life.

Because of the persistent discrimination and backlash that occurred when LGBTQ+ couples made their relationship public, David and Jeffrey chose to keep their relationship discreet and private.

In 2010, David founded David Bromstad LLC, with Glasko as its Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The two were together for over a decade before their relationship faced significant challenges, and they split up in 2015. The breakup was not amicable, and David Bromstad's ex-boyfriend Glasko filed a public lawsuit against him.

He alleged a breach of an oral cohabitation agreement and sought a share of their shared condo in Miami.

Court filings disclosed allegations regarding Bromstad's lifestyle choices, including accusations of financial misconduct and infidelity. Although the court ruled in favour of Bromstad, their relationship aftermath marked a tumultuous chapter for both.

Samuel White

Four years after his breakup from Glasko, the American TV personality started dating Samuel White. The couple met at a house-warming party in Los Angeles in early 2019, thrown by a mutual friend.

David and Samuel met again a few weeks later, in March 2019, at a design expo. This meeting led to a casual lunch when they discussed their occupations and shared interests, such as architecture and travel. Their connection deepened over time, and they began a relationship that lasted for several years.

Nicolas Martin

In recent years, David Bromstad has fallen in love again with Nicolas Martin, a masseur born in Lyon, France. The couple met in 2021 at a design convention in Paris, sparking a romantic connection. The lovebirds frequently post glimpses of their lives on social media.

Though their relationship has had its ups and downs, including public situations involving Martin, the couple's bond remains strong. The most recent scandal involved Martin being arrested in Japan for public indecency during a visit to Tokyo. While the incident drew negative media attention, David has stood with his partner.

FAQs

Who is David Bromstad? He is an American TV personality and designer. How old is David Bromstad? The television personality is 51 years old as of 2025. He was born on 17 August 1973 in Cokato, Minnesota, United States of America. Who is David Bromstad's ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Glasko? He is an American ex-police. How long were Bromstad and Glasko together? The ex-couple was together for 11 years. They met in 2004 and split up in 2015. Who is David Bromstad's current partner? He is reportedly dating Nicolas Martin, a French masseur. What happened to David Bromstad's partner, Nicolas Martin? He was arrested in Japan for public indecency. Are Samuel White and David Bromstad still together? No, the two met in 2019 and sparked a romantic connection but broke up later.

David Bromstad's partner and love life have been topics of interest for his fans. The American designer was in a high-profile relationship with Jeffrey Glasko before bitterly splitting up in 2015. Since then, he has been romantically linked with Samuel White and Nicolas Martin.

