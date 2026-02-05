Cristian Romero’s social media outburst has reignited doubts over his long-term future at Tottenham

Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring the situation as they plan a defensive rebuild this summer

Tottenham face a growing dilemma over their captain despite handing him a new long-term contract

Cristian Romero, once hailed by Mohammed Kudus as Tottenham's best player, has re-emerged as a serious option for Atletico Madrid following a turbulent spell at Spurs that has again put his future under the spotlight.

The Spanish club explored a move for the Argentina international last summer but were unable to raise the finances required to prise him away from north London.

With that avenue closed, Romero committed his future to Tottenham by signing a new long-term contract and was later entrusted with the captain’s armband by head coach Thomas Frank. However, events since then have complicated the picture.

According to Sun Sport, Romero has created fresh difficulties for Frank after posting a pointed message on social media that appeared to criticise Tottenham’s hierarchy.

The timing and tone of the post, which came shortly after the transfer window shut, drew widespread attention and was interpreted as frustration over the club’s lack of squad depth. Several of his teammates appeared to share that sentiment, reacting positively to the post online.

Cristian Romero to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid, who are planning to strengthen their defence in the summer, are now believed to be monitoring the situation closely. Should Romero become available at the end of the campaign, the LaLiga side are expected to consider renewing their interest.

Whether Tottenham would be willing to listen is another matter, particularly given that the defender only agreed to a lucrative four-year extension in August, reportedly placing him among the club’s highest earners.

The recent outburst was not an isolated incident. In January, following a narrow defeat away at Bournemouth, Cristian Romero shared another emotional message that many supporters took as criticism of senior figures at the club.

He suggested that some individuals avoided public accountability and were not entirely honest when they did speak. Although part of that message was later removed, it had already circulated widely among fans.

Tottenham’s management addressed the situation internally at the time. Frank and co-sporting director Johan Lange held discussions with the player, but no formal punishment followed. Romero retained his captaincy, and the club opted for dialogue rather than discipline.

Even so, Frank indicated that his patience was not unlimited, stressing that while mistakes can happen, repeating the same behaviour would not be acceptable. He pointed to previous examples where boundaries had been enforced to underline that standards applied to everyone.

As the season progresses, Romero’s situation remains one to watch. His importance on the pitch is clear. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored six goals and provided four assists this season in 27 matches. but the growing tension off it could yet reopen the door to a long-mooted switch to Madrid.

Kudus hails Cristian Romero

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus singled out Cristian Romero for praise when mentioning his best Tottenham Hotspur player.

The Ghanaian, who joined Spurs from West Ham United in the summer, highlighted Romero's leadership qualities.

