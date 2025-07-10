Meet Robert Redford's wives and girlfriends & explore his romantic history

Robert Redford has been romantically involved with Lola Van Wagenen, Sonia Braga, Lena Olin, Kathy O'Rear, and Sibylle Szaggars. Robert Redford's wives and girlfriend history offers a rare glimpse into the private love life of the Hollywood legend.

Robert Redford (L) at Grimaldi Forum and his wife Sibylle Szaggars (R) at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Robert Redford has been married twice , and his love life revolves mostly around these long-term relationships.

, and his love life revolves mostly around these long-term relationships. His first marriage to Lola Van Wagenen lasted 27 years, from 1958 to 1985, and they had four children.

lasted 27 years, from 1958 to 1985, and they had four children. Robert Redford married Sibylle Szaggars, a German-born multimedia environmental artist, in 2009 after meeting her in the 1990s.

Robert Redford's profile summary

Full name Charles Robert Redford Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1936 Age 88 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence Santa Fe, New Mexico Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Reddish-blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Sibylle Szaggars Children James Redford, Amy Redford, Shauna Redford, Scott Anthony Redford Father Charles Robert Redford Sr. Mother Martha Woodruff Redford Siblings Paternal half-brother, William Redford Education Van Nuys High School, University of Colorado, Pratt Institute Profession Actor, filmmaker Genres Neotraditional country, Texas country, Western swing, honky-tonk Years active 1958–present Net worth $200 million

Robert Redford's wives and girlfriends: current and past loves

Robert Redford has been married twice: to Lola Van Wagenen and Sibylle Szaggars. He has also had romantic relationships with Sonia Braga, Lena Olin, and Kathy O'Rear. Here is a more detailed look.

Lola Van Wagenen (1958–1985)

Robert Redford (L) and his ex-wife Lola (R) attend the 53rd Academy Awards circa 1981 in Los Angeles, California.

Lola Van Wagenen and Robert Redford first met in 1957 in Los Angeles. They married on 9 August 1958 in Las Vegas. Lola and Robert's marriage lasted 27 years, and their divorce was finalised in 1985.

They had four kids together: Scott Anthony, Shauna Jean, David James, and Amy Hart Redford. Scott, their first child, died of SIDS at the age of two and a half months. Their son, James, died on 16 October 2020.

While Lola and Robert never publicly declared their separation or divorce, sources such as Seven Days suggested that they had been living apart for some years before their divorce was finalised. Lola went on to become an acclaimed historian and activist.

Sonia Braga (1987–1988)

Sonia Braga (L) and Robert Redford (R) at the 17th Annual Nosotros Awards, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills.

Robert Redford supposedly had a romantic relationship with Brazilian actress Sônia Braga between 1987 and 1988. Their relationship allegedly commenced on the set of The Milagro Beanfield War, a 1988 film directed by Robert Redford.

While many have speculated about Sonia and Robert's relationship, there is no clear evidence that they dated. Their on-screen connection may have sparked speculation, but both stars have been known to maintain their personal lives away from their professional endeavours.

Lena Olin (1990–1991)

Robert Redford (L) and Lena Olin (R) in a scene from the film 'Havana', 1990.

Robert Redford was in a romantic relationship with Swedish actress Lena Olin from 1990 to 1991. They began dating in 1990, after meeting on the set of the film Havana. According to IMDb, Lena and Redford maintained a romantic relationship after the film was completed until 1991.

Kathy O'Rear (1990–1995)

Actor Robert Redford (L) and Kathy O'Rear (R) attend CORO Benefit Gala Honouring Meredith Brokaw on 19 May 1993 at Tavern on the Green in New York City.

Robert Redford and Kathy O'Rear became romantically involved in the mid-1990s, following his divorce from Lola Van Wagenen. Kathy is a costume designer, and they have appeared together at several public events. Their relationship was brief, as Robert soon began dating Sibylle Szaggars, whom he subsequently married.

Sibylle Szaggars (2009–present)

Robert Redford (L) and Sibylle Szaggars (R) walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Our Souls At Night' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande.

Robert Redford and German artist Sibylle Szaggars met at Sundance Mountain Resort in 1996. Sibylle moved in with Robert in 1996, sharing his residence in Sundance, Utah. They married on 11 July 2009, at the Louis C. Jacob Hotel in Hamburg, Germany.

Sibylle and Redford both love Utah and are active environmentalists. Robert Redford's wife, Sibylle, founded and serves as the creative director of The Way of the Rain, a non-profit organisation that uses art to address climate change. She is the stepmother to Robert's kids from his previous marriage.

FAQs

Who are Robert Redford's children? Robert has four kids, all from his first marriage to Lola Van Wagenen: Scott Anthony, Shauna Jean, David James, and Amy Hart Redford. Is Robert Redford married? He is married to Sibylle Szaggars, a German-born multimedia and environmental artist. They met in 1996 and married in July 2009. Who are Robert Redford's grandchildren? His grandchildren include: Mica Schlosser, Dylan Redford, Conor Schlosser, Eden August, and Lena Redford. How old is Robert Redford? He is 88 years old as of July 2025. Redford was born on 18 August 1936. Is Robert Redford still alive? The American actor and filmmaker is still alive. Does Robert Redford have cancer? He does not have cancer. What disease does Robert Kennedy Jr. have? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a neurological disorder known as spasmodic dysphonia. What disease does Robert Redford have? There is no news of Robert Redford having a specific ailment right now. He was diagnosed with mild polio at the age of 11.

Robert Redford's wives and girlfriend history provides insight into his romantic life as one of Hollywood's most enduring and private celebrities. While his on-screen charisma made him a superstar, Robert has kept his private matters out of the public eye, embracing long-term commitments and a life separate from the Hollywood buzz.

