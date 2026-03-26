Senegal are set to parade the AFCON trophy in France ahead of their pre-World Cup friendly against Peru

Despite CAF awarding the title to Morocco, the Teranga Lions have maintained their stance, explaining why they still consider themselves rightful champions

Meanwhile, the Senegalese FA has also moved to challenge the decision, taking steps to contest the ruling by the continent’s football governing body

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Senegal are preparing to showcase the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy ahead of their international friendly against Peru in Paris.

The West African nation confirmed that a 15-minute ceremony will take place at Stade de France on Saturday, March 28, just before kick-off.

It is the clearest signal yet that the Teranga Lions still consider themselves rightful champions, despite CAF awarding the trophy to Morocco weeks after the final.

Senegal is set to put the AFCON trophy on display at the Stade de France in Paris on March 28, 2026. Photos by Franck Fife and Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Senegalese players defy CAF

The move comes two months after Senegal’s victory over Morocco in the AFCON final, a result later overturned by the CAF Appeal Board.

The panel ruled that Senegal forfeited the match after walking off the pitch in protest of a late penalty decision, eventually awarding Morocco a 3-0 win.

Senegal has rejected that verdict from the outset. Players including Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson were recently seen holding portraits with the message “Champions of Africa”, underlining their stance.

Watch the video on X:

Saturday’s planned trophy presentation adds another layer to that resistance, turning what would have been a routine friendly into a symbolic moment in an ongoing dispute that continues to divide opinion across the continent.

Why Senegal can display AFCON title amid controversy

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed on March 25 that it has received the Senegal Football Federation (FSF’s) appeal seeking to overturn CAF’s decision and reinstate the team as champions.

A six-member legal team, speaking at a press conference in Paris, revealed that the Senegal FA will also file a corruption complaint against five individuals, although it does not target the Moroccan FA.

Senegal will play their first post-AFCON-verdict match against Peru on March 28, 2026. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

"To reassure the supporters, the fans and those who believe in the right to justice and to the protection of sporting discipline values of football, do not worry," Seydou Diagne said, as cited by The Athletic.

Diagne further explained why Senegal can parade the AFCON title in France, despite CAF's ruling stripping them of the title.

"There is no decision today from CAF or its appeals jury that orders the Senegalese Football Federation or the national team to return their medals or to return the trophy on the pitch, those decisions do not exist."

Senegal’s lawyers have urged CAS to fast-track the case, though they admit the process could stretch between nine and 12 months if it follows the usual timeline.

While the legal battle unfolds, focus returns to the pitch briefly. According to Flashscore, Pape Thiaw’s side face Peru on March 28 before taking on Gambia three days later, their first matches since the dramatic and now disputed AFCON final.

EPL manager criticises CAF over AFCON verdict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Premier League manager with African roots criticised CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title.

He argued that what happens on the pitch should stand, insisting it was unfair to award the trophy to Morocco.

Source: YEN.com.gh