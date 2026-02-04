Tyrique George has officially confirmed his Ghanaian heritage, potentially opening the door for a future nationality switch

The 20-year-old forward is also eligible to play for England and Nigeria, but has yet to be capped at senior level

George's potential transfer to Everton may improve his prospects of receiving his first international call-up as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Chelsea loanee Tyrique George has revealed he qualifies to represent Ghana, a detail that could shape his international future as his club career enters a new chapter.

The wide attacker, born in England, shared the information while introducing himself after sealing a loan switch from Chelsea to Everton for the remainder of the campaign.

The move offers the youngster a fresh platform after limited opportunities in West London.

Tyrique George will complete the 2025/26 season at Everton after sealing a deadline day move from Chelsea. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Despite breaking through the academy and reaching senior level, regular minutes proved difficult to secure. He made 11 appearances, scored three goals and provided an assist for Chelsea before his loan move, per Transfermarkt.

Everton stepped in on transfer deadline day, adding him to their squad with a clause that allows a permanent deal in the summer.

The Merseyside club see him as someone who can inject speed and bold attacking intent into their frontline.

Tyrique George's Ghana eligibility revelation

During an appearance on Everton’s official channel, the forward spoke about his background and roots.

“I’m Tyrique George, and these are five things about me. I was born in Camden, London, and my mom is Ghanaian, and my dad is Nigerian,” he said.

Watch the video:

That simple statement confirmed he can feature for England, Ghana, or Nigeria at the senior level.

His development pathway has so far been tied to the country of his birth. He has represented England across several youth age groups and recently featured for the Under twenty one side, scoring twice in four outings.

Those performances underline his promise, yet eligibility rules leave the door open for a different senior choice later on.

George’s temporary spell on Merseyside could prove decisive. Everton are searching for creativity out wide and believes his direct running can trouble defenders.

More playing time at the senior level would strengthen his case, whichever nation he ultimately commits to.

Tyrique George is yet to be capped at senior level despite playing for England at the Under-21 level. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Why Ghana offers pathway for Tyrique Goerge

In Ghana, national team handlers have been tracking players with mixed heritage as part of long-term planning.

The Black Stars have welcomed several such additions in recent seasons, with others still weighing options.

Competition for attacking roles is fierce in England, while Nigeria also boast depth in forward areas, per Daily Trust. That landscape may influence any decision.

For now, the focus remains on club duties. Strong displays for the Toffees could accelerate growth, raise his profile, and make the international conversation louder.

His journey is still unfolding, but the heritage reveal adds an intriguing subplot that supporters in Accra, Lagos, and London will follow closely.

George shares throwback photo with idol

YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted a throwback photo of Chelsea youngster George and Jadon Sancho that went viral.

The image shows a young George, then in Chelsea’s academy system, asking Sancho for a picture during a chance meeting in London.

Source: YEN.com.gh