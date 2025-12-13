Cristian Romero could be on the move as interest from a top LaLiga club has sparked fresh speculation around the Spurs captain

Injuries haven’t stopped him from making headlines this season, but Tottenham could be forced to sell for the right price

Romero has made over 140 appearances for the Europa League champions since the 2020/21 season

Cristian Romero’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is attracting speculation amid strong interest from Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine defender, who has battled injuries this season, remains a crucial figure under Thomas Frank, recently impressing with a brace against Newcastle United to secure a draw at St James’ Park.

Romero has been a vital part of Tottenham Hotspur since joining the club in the 2020/21 season, initially on loan, appearing in more than 140 appearances, demonstrating remarkable consistency and resilience in the heart of the backline.

Despite being primarily a defensive player, Romero has contributed 10 goals, showcasing his threat on set-pieces and ability to influence the game at both ends of the pitch.

Cristian Romero on Atletico Madrid's radar

Interest from LaLiga is growing, with Julian Alvarez reportedly keen on convincing Romero to Atletico Madrid, where the 27-year-old could thrive under Diego Simeone’s management.

While this connection fuels speculation among fans, former Tottenham scout Bryan King reassures supporters that a move is unlikely unless a massive bid is tabled, as quoted by Tottenham Hotspur News.

King noted that Romero recently signed a long-term contract with Spurs, significantly improving his wages, and is now among the club’s top earners. Any prospective transfer would therefore come with a hefty price tag, estimated between £60 million and £70 million, meaning Atletico or any suitor would need an extraordinary offer to secure his departure.

Meanwhile, losing Romero would be a significant blow for Tottenham, who have relied on his leadership and defensive prowess throughout a challenging campaign.

As captain, he strengthens the backline and elevates the performance of those around him, making him indispensable to Frank’s squad.

While Atletico’s interest adds intrigue, Spurs retain control over Romero’s future. Unless an exceptional offer arrives, the club appears determined to keep the Argentine defender, whose presence remains vital to Tottenham’s ambitions this season.

Cristian Romero's 2025/26 Tottenham stats

According to Transfermarkt, Cristian Romero’s 2025/26 season at Tottenham has been a mix of impressive contributions and injury setbacks. Despite missing a significant portion of the campaign due to injuries, the Argentine center-back has still managed to make a meaningful impact when fit.

Under Thomas Frank, Romero has featured in 17 matches across all competitions, demonstrating his value both defensively and offensively.

Remarkably, Romero has contributed 3 goals and 3 assists, showcasing his ability to influence the game beyond his primary defensive duties.

Kudus hailed Romero's leadership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Mohamed Kudus’s praise for Cristian Romero, noting the high regard in which the Ghanaian midfielder holds his Argentine teammate.

Romero’s combative style and relentless defending, qualities Diego Simeone desires from his Atletico defenders, have seen him emerge as one of the Premier League’s most influential defenders this season, commanding attention with every performance.

