Mohammed Kudus hailed Cristian Romero as a professional and demanding captain, praising his aggressive style

Romero’s partnership with Micky van de Ven has been vital, helping Spurs keep eight clean sheets

Tottenham have climbed to fifth in the Premier League, as Thomas Frank's side aims to create its own legacy

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer signing Mohammed Kudus has praised Cristian Romero for his commanding presence on and off the field, emphasising the influence the Argentine centre-back has had since becoming club captain.

Romero, 27, has established himself as a pivotal figure under Thomas Frank, showcasing the kind of leadership that has impressed both teammates and supporters.

Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus praises Cristian Romero's captaincy qualities. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Romero’s decision to remain at Tottenham despite persistent interest from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window was a major boost for the club. The centre-back’s choice to extend his contract brought relief to fans who feared losing one of their defensive linchpins.

The move also allowed Thomas Frank to entrust Romero with the captain’s armband following Heung Min Son’s departure, a decision that has already paid dividends on the pitch.

Under his guidance, Spurs have climbed to fifth place in the Premier League, keeping pace with the league’s top teams and demonstrating resilience and cohesion under his leadership, as The Guardian noted.

Mohammed Kudus praises Romero's leadership qualities

Romero’s aggressive style of play and tenacious defending have made him one of the Premier League’s standout defenders this season. His partnership with Micky van de Ven has been central to Tottenham’s defensive stability, contributing to eight clean sheets across all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero earns high praise from teammate Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Robert George

Source: Getty Images

His presence on the field is so influential that the team’s performance noticeably dips whenever he is absent, highlighting his importance to the squad.

Meanwhile, teammate Mohammed Kudus has spoken highly of Romero, describing him as professional, demanding, and inspiring, as Tothelaneandback covered.

The Ghanaian midfielder emphasizes that the captain’s approach encourages teammates to elevate their game, while his intense style of play sets the standard for everyone in the squad.

Kudus also expressed enjoyment in playing alongside Romero and hopes to benefit from his leadership for years to come.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Romero has cultivated a strong presence in the locker room, maintaining high standards and ensuring the team remains focused during challenging moments.

His dedication, authority, and consistency have not only strengthened Tottenham’s defense but also reinforced the team’s mentality and drive.

Fans are now looking forward to seeing Romero continue to lead with confidence, helping Spurs mount a serious challenge for silverware while mentoring the next generation of players.

How Kudus can thrive at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh previously outlined three key factors that could determine Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he continues his pursuit of a first goal for the club.

The ex-West Ham star, so far, has impressed in the 2025/26 season, but he needs to do more to become an absolute success in North London.

Source: YEN.com.gh