3 Players Manchester United Could Still Land After Transfer Deadline

Manchester United are still able to conduct transfer business even though the winter window has shut.

The window closed on Monday at 7pm, with several Premier League deals pushed through late as clubs hurried to file the necessary paperwork. United were not involved in that rush, as Michael Carrick’s team opted against making any deadline-day signings.

In fact, the club did not bring in a single player during the window, despite reports suggesting funds had been set aside should a suitable opportunity arise. They were linked with Al Hilal captain and former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who was reportedly available for around £20 million, but it now appears United will wait until the summer for any major investments.

However, clubs can still register free agents after the deadline, provided there is room in their 25-man squad list, which must be submitted shortly after the window closes. United’s updated squad list has yet to be confirmed, but only 21 players were registered following the summer window and no additions have been made since.

That would leave four available squad spots, potentially allowing the club to turn to the free-agent market if a shortage crisis arises. Such a situation seems unlikely, particularly for a side aiming for Champions League qualification, as top Premier League clubs rarely find themselves needing to rely on unattached players mid-season.

Still, YEN.com.gh has highlighted three free agents who could be of interest to United.

Players Manchester United could sign

Raheem Sterling

Sterling’s Chelsea contract, reportedly worth around £300,000 per week, was terminated just days before the transfer deadline. The former Liverpool and Manchester City winger has been linked with clubs including Napoli, Tottenham, Juventus, and Bayer Leverkusen. Given his past allegiances, a move to United would raise eyebrows, and the 31-year-old may prefer a club competing in Europe this season. Nevertheless, he stands out as one of the most high-profile free agents available.

Sergio Ramos

During the latter years of his Real Madrid career, Ramos was frequently linked with United. The Spanish icon turns 40 in March but was playing for Sevilla in La Liga as recently as 2024. He left Mexican side Monterrey in December after featuring in last summer’s Club World Cup. Although ESPN previously reported that United were not interested, that position could shift if injuries leave them short in central defence.

James Rodríguez

The former Real Madrid and Monaco playmaker is also unattached after leaving Mexican club León in November. Now 35, the Colombian still offers creativity and has Premier League experience from his spell with Everton. According to The Athletic, he is in discussions with MLS side Minnesota United. Midfield concerns at Old Trafford have eased somewhat due to Kobbie Mainoo’s resurgence, but January links to Neves suggest that, in the event of an emergency, adding another midfielder could still be a priority.

