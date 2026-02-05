Raheem Sterling is considering a fresh start in Italy after leaving Chelsea as a free agent

Kevin De Bruyne is playing a key role in Napoli’s push to bring the England winger to Serie A

Sterling is willing to take a pay cut to revive his career and secure regular football

Raheem Sterling is reportedly weighing up a bold new chapter in his career, with Serie A champions Napoli emerging as a serious option after encouragement from long-time friend Kevin De Bruyne.

The England international became a free agent last week after agreeing to end his Chelsea contract early, bringing a difficult spell in west London to a close.

Raheem Sterling could join Serie A side Napoli as a free agent. Image credit: Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Now 31, Sterling is focused on restarting his career in a fresh environment, and discussions with Napoli are already progressing as he explores a move to Italy.

De Bruyne factor driving Napoli interest

According to The Sun, a key influence behind Napoli’s pursuit is De Bruyne, who has remained close to Sterling since their days together at Manchester City.

Both players arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2015 and went on to form part of the dominant City side that reshaped English football. Over seven seasons, they built a strong relationship on and off the pitch before Sterling left for Chelsea in 2022.

Sterling is understood to be keen on linking up again with the Belgian midfielder, believing the familiarity could help him quickly rediscover form and confidence.

Those close to the winger suggest that personal happiness and family considerations now rank above purely financial motivations, with the appeal of living abroad also playing a part in his thinking.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne during their time at Manchester City. Image credit: Michel Regan

Source: Getty Images

Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, recently acknowledged that Sterling’s salary expectations present a challenge, describing the financial side of the deal as complicated.

However, circumstances have changed significantly since last summer, when the Italian club explored a loan move while Sterling was still earning in excess of £300,000 per week at Chelsea.

Sterling's fresh start after difficult Chelsea spell

Meanwhile, there is a growing belief that a deal could be revived on reduced terms, particularly as Sterling is willing to accept a pay cut to secure the right project.

His priority is regular football and a chance to feel valued again after a frustrating period in the Premier League.

Last season, Sterling spent time on loan at Arsenal, where the Gunners covered only a fraction of his wages, with Chelsea absorbing the remainder.

Despite flashes of quality, he never fully established himself and was marginalised earlier in the campaign under former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, who placed him among a group of players deemed surplus to requirements.

Sterling has not featured in a competitive match since May of last year, when he played just over an hour in Arsenal’s narrow away victory at Southampton. That long absence has only strengthened his determination to reset his career trajectory.

However, across his club career, Sterling’s record remains impressive. According to Transfermarkt, he has made 599 appearances, scoring 182 goals and providing 133 assists, a return that underlines his enduring quality at the highest level.

A move to Napoli could now offer the platform he needs to remind Europe of his pedigree.

Sterling rejects Bayern Munich approach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bayern Munich made an unexpected move for Raheem Sterling during the summer transfer window, but the forward chose to turn it down.

Despite the lure of trophies and Champions League football at the Allianz Arena, Sterling was clear in his decision to reject the Bundesliga giants.

Source: YEN.com.gh