A prominent Ghanaian prophet claims there is a spiritual path that could help Thomas Partey overcome his ongoing legal battle in the United Kingdom

Partey, who is facing five charges linked to alleged sexual offences, was recently hit with two additional counts, intensifying the case against him

The former Arsenal midfielder, despite the mounting scrutiny, made his return to action, featuring as Villarreal edged Levante in La Liga

Prophet Telvin Sowah has shared what he believes is the spiritual key to Thomas Partey’s legal breakthrough in the United Kingdom, urging the midfielder to return home and settle unresolved matters.

Speaking during a radio appearance on Okay FM in Accra, the founder of Prophetic Life Embassy Church said this was not the first time he had offered guidance regarding the player’s situation. According to him, the solution lies beyond the courtroom.

Thomas Partey has to "settle some things at home" to overcome his ongoing legal case in the UK. Photo credit: Carlos Jasso/Getty Images and Telvin Sowah Adjei/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

How Partey can overcome legal case 'spiritually'

“He has to go back and settle some things,” he stated, insisting that Partey must revisit his hometown [Krobo Odumase] in the Eastern Region and address what he described as unfinished obligations. “There are things he has to pay back home. He should go and solve it.”

The preacher emphasised that his message carries no personal interest. He noted that he does not require the footballer to attend his church or visit him privately before he offers support.

In his view, the prophecy concerns the nation because Partey represents Ghana on the international stage.

“I don’t need anything from him,” he added, stressing that a meeting would not enhance his reputation.

When host Nana Romeo asked whether ignoring the advice could prolong the case, Prophet Telvin answered in the affirmative and warned that matters could deteriorate further.

He explained that he wants to prevent a scenario where “everyone is panicking every morning” due to the player’s status as a national figure.

Watch the interview (start from the 54th minute):

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has been charged with two additional counts of forced coitus involving a new alleged complainant, according to the BBC.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to five counts of non-consensual acts against two women and one count of sexual assault linked to a third individual.

According to The Guardian, the fresh allegations relate to incidents said to have occurred in 2020 and were first reported to authorities last August.

They stem from a separate investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police.

He is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13 for an initial hearing on the latest accusations.

Thomas Partey currently plays for Villarreal CF in the Spanish La Liga. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Partey's performance for Villarreal

Away from the legal storm, the Ghana international recently returned to action for Villarreal CF after nearly three weeks out.

Introduced in the 79th minute with his side narrowly ahead, he delivered a composed cameo.

Within 11 minutes, he completed every pass attempted, achieving perfect accuracy while connecting all long-range deliveries.

The display lacked flash but restored calm in midfield. Control replaced anxiety as the Yellow Submarine steadied themselves to secure the result.

Why women accusing Partey cannot be named

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh explains that the identities of the four women who have made allegations against Thomas Partey cannot be made public.

Under United Kingdom law, anyone who reports a sexual offence is granted lifelong anonymity to protect their privacy and safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh