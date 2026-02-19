Artist manager, Bullgod, said he was picked up from his home and spent three days in BNI cells after criticising Akufo-Addo

He also shared that he lost GH¢1 million in the Menzgold scheme and described himself as one of the victims

The artist manager recounted a dramatic moment when armed officers in multiple vehicles surrounded him after a media appearance

Popular artist manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod, has shared a deeply personal account of what he describes as political intimidation during the era of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking in a recent interview on Changes on Joy Prime, Bullgod did not hold back as he revisited a period he says changed his life.

According to him, while he still has friends within the NPP, his main problem was with the current opposition party's former leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, who was president at the time.

Bullgod shares why he disliked the NPP

He claimed that after publicly criticising the former President, he began facing serious consequences.

“I spoke my mind, and they picked me up from my house,” he recounted.

Bullgod said he spent three days in the cells of the Bureau of National Investigations, questioning why the agency handled his case in the first place.

In his view, the BNI did not have the authority to prosecute him, yet he found himself detained over comments he insists were not threats.

Bullgod claims losing investment to Menzgold

The entertainment executive linked his arrest to the fallout from the collapse of Menzgold, where he says he lost about GH¢1 million.

Having worked closely with the firm’s CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, Bullgod described himself as both an insider and a victim.

He argued that instead of shutting the company down completely over licensing issues, authorities could have regularised its operations or imposed fines.

The shutdown, he said, left many customers stranded.

“People lost everything. Some died. Some became sick. Marriages broke down,” he said, reflecting on the ripple effects of the crisis.

Bullgod also recounted a frightening encounter that still feels unreal to him.

He said that after making remarks on television suggesting that customers should be paid before the President left office, his comments were twisted into an alleged threat.

During one appearance, he stepped out briefly to buy fufu when several vehicles suddenly pulled up.

“Four-wheel drives and about five other Nissans. The men were fully armed, in bulletproof vests and all. It felt like an action movie,” he said.

His account has since stirred fresh debate, with many weighing in on issues of free speech, political power and the lasting scars of the Menzgold saga.

Showboy hospitalised after days in custody

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician, Showboy, was reportedly hospitalised days after he was arrested and held by the Ghana Police Service.

In a couple of videos that went viral, the singer was seen sitting on a hospital bed as he seemingly received oxygen.

Showboy's reported condition sparked reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied views about his case.

