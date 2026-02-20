Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opened up on what sets Antoine Semenyo apart following his seamless transition at the Etihad

The Spanish tactician showered praise on the Ghana international, pointing to his tactical intelligence and ability to operate across several attacking roles

Since completing his January switch from AFC Bournemouth, Semenyo has directly contributed to seven goals in nine matches

Former Accra Great Olympics and Karela United coach Prince George Koffie also echoed Guardiola’s sentiments in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Antoine Semenyo after the Ghana forward made a flying start to life at Manchester City, describing his influence as far deeper than goals alone.

The 26-year-old arrived from Bournemouth in the winter window for £62.5 million and wasted no time settling in.

In nine appearances, he has struck five times and supplied two assists, injecting fresh energy into a squad chasing four trophies this term.

Antoine Semenyo is enjoying a flying start to life since transferring from Bournemouth to Manchester City. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo receives high praise from Guardiola

Speaking before Saturday’s league clash with Newcastle United, Guardiola explained why the new signing has clicked so quickly.

“It’s not just scoring a lot of goals,” he said, as quoted by the club website. “The strikers and the players who play up front are so important. Not just that.

“Makes a special rhythm with his versatility to play many positions up front and in the three positions.

“We knew it and coming from Bournemouth, they are exceptional in the rhythm and defensively, and he has it in his DNA. His impact has been really good.”

He also pointed to the welcoming culture inside the dressing room as a key factor behind the smooth adjustment.

“The guys who came adapt quickly because the guys for a long time here embrace them so quick.”

Pep Guardiola salutes Antoine Semenyo's red-hot form since his big-money move in the winter transfer. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola's praise backed by Ghana coach

Adding his voice to the discussion, former Accra Great Olympics and Karela United boss Prince George Koffie rehashed Guardiola’s praise of Antoine Semenyo’s versatility in an interview with YEN.com.gh:

"Semenyo's ability has never been in doubt, and I am only glad as a Ghanaian that his trait is getting the recognition it deserves. Having monitored his style of play, Semenyo does not only contribute in attack; he is a pressing monster, aiding the press to start from the front, as any coach that loves high press will enjoy Semenyo.

"His pace and movement also make him a real threat in transitions, providing an added bite to City's attack. Plus, defensively, he withdraws to help the laterals. If injuries don't set in, then I am more than confident that he will be one of Africa's best players in Premier League history."

Semenyo's stats highlight versatility claims

According to Transfermarkt, operating mainly from the left, Semenyo has produced nine goals and four assists in 18 outings across competitions, averaging a contribution roughly once every 1.4 matches.

When deployed on the right, he has added six goals and one assist in 11 games, underlining his flexibility across the frontline.

Next up is a meeting with Newcastle United at the Etihad on February 21, a side he has already scored against this season.

Semenyo rated among standout attackers

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has become one of the standout attackers of the 2025/26 European season.

The Man City forward is also viewed as one of the key strikers to watch ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

