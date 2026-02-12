Thomas Partey’s legal situation in the UK has taken another significant turn, with reports that an additional woman has made allegations of sexual assault against the Ghanaian midfielder

The former Arsenal player was already facing multiple allegations involving three other complainants

YEN.com.gh explains why the identities of the now five women who have levelled allegations against Partey cannot be revealed

Thomas Partey is facing fresh legal trouble in the United Kingdom after being charged with two further counts of forced coupling.

The new allegations involve two different complainants and relate to incidents said to have occurred in 2020.

Thomas Partey: Why the Identities of Women Accusing Ghanaian Midfielder Cannot Be Disclosed

Inside Thomas Partey's legal case in UK

The development comes at a time when the Ghanaian midfielder was already preparing to defend himself against earlier accusations.

The 32-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual offences involving two women and one count of sexual assault connected to another complainant. With these latest charges, the total number of women linked to the case rises to four.

The new allegations were first reported to police last August and follow a separate investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Partey is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on 13 March for an initial hearing regarding the additional counts.

Last September, he was granted conditional bail at Southwark Crown Court after entering not guilty pleas to the original charges. Those earlier accusations relate to alleged incidents said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, during his time at Arsenal.

He was formally charged days after his contract with the north London side expired at the end of June.

The broader investigation began in February 2022 when officers first received a report of non-consensual coupling. A trial under a High Court judge is scheduled for 2 November.

Thomas Partey: Why the Identities of Women Accusing Ghanaian Midfielder Cannot Be Disclosed

Why Partey's accusers remain anonymous

One detail that often draws attention in cases of this nature is the absence of the names of the complainants.

In the United Kingdom, individuals who report sexual offences are granted lifelong anonymity under strict reporting laws, according to Sky Sports.

This protection is designed to shield privacy, prevent intimidation, and encourage victims to come forward without fear of public exposure.

Media organisations and private citizens can face serious legal consequences if they attempt to reveal or speculate about identities.

These safeguards apply to everyone, whether the accused is a public figure or not.

The rule does not suggest guilt or innocence. It exists to ensure fairness and dignity throughout the judicial process.

By contrast, suspects do not receive the same protection, which explains why Partey’s identity is public.

Away from the courtroom, the midfielder has not featured recently for Villarreal. He missed the club’s last two matches and was criticised by head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral for underwhelming displays.

According to Transfermarkt, he has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season for the Spanish side.

