Embattled Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey made his first appearance for Villarreal since being hit with fresh charges in his ongoing legal case in the UK

The 32-year-old featured for just 11 minutes in his side’s narrow La Liga victory over Levante UD

Partey continues to maintain his innocence as the number of women involved in the case increasing to four ahead of another court date next month

Thomas Partey returned to action on Wednesday night as Villarreal edged Levante in La Liga, ending a three-match spell on the sidelines and offering a reminder of his quality during a turbulent period off the pitch.

The Ghana international was named among the substitutes after weeks of scrutiny over fitness and form.

Coach Marcelino García Toral had previously questioned his output, while recurring pubalgia limited his rhythm this season.

Even so, the former Arsenal midfielder has still featured 22 times in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Partey cameos in Villarreal's win over Levante

His last appearance came in a narrow defeat to Bayer Leverkusen back in January. Since then, he watched from the treatment room as teammates fought to keep their European push alive.

At the Estadi Ciutat de València, he finally got his chance. Partey replaced 2025 AFCON winner Pape Gueye in the 79th minute, stepping into midfield with calm authority.

During the brief cameo, he completed every attempted pass, including long balls and forward deliveries. He added a clearance, blocked a shot and recovered possession once. Those contributions earned a 7.0 rating from Sofascore.

Earlier, Georges Mikautadze struck in the 57th minute to secure the only goal of the contest.

The result marked Villarreal’s first league success since a 4-0 victory over Espanyol earlier in February, keeping Champions League hopes alive.

Partey's legal troubles persist

Away from the pitch, the 32-year-old faces serious allegations.

Two additional counts were recently filed involving a different complainant. He had already been charged with five offences, all of which he denies.

The latest accusations relate to incidents said to have occurred in 2020 and were reported to police last August following a fresh investigation by the Metropolitan Police, the BBC reports.

Partey is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 13 for an initial hearing connected to the new charges.

His lead counsel, Jenny Wiltshire, stated that the midfielder maintains his innocence.

For now, attention shifts back to football. Villarreal welcome Valencia CF on February 22 at the Estadio de la Cerámica, where Partey will hope to build momentum on the field while awaiting developments off it.

