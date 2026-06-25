Ghana’s draw with England has put them in position for a possible Round of 32 clash with Portugal

A Ghana vs Portugal meeting would revive memories of their controversial World Cup battles in 2014 and 2022

The potential match in Toronto could raise fresh questions about Thomas Partey’s availability

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Ghana could be on course for a blockbuster Round of 32 clash against Portugal if the current 2026 World Cup standings remain unchanged.

The Black Stars moved into a strong position after their impressive goalless draw against England, leaving them second in Group L with four points from their opening two matches.

Ghana Could Face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Blockbuster World Cup Knockout Clash

Source: Getty Images

Ghana are level on points with the Three Lions but sit behind England because of goal difference.

Meanwhile, Portugal are also currently second in Group K after collecting four points from their first two games.

Roberto Martinez’s side opened their campaign with a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan before Colombia moved top of the group with a 1-0 win over DR Congo.

If both groups finish in their current positions, Ghana and Portugal would meet in the Round of 32 on July 3 in Toronto, Canada.

Ghana, Portugal set for another World Cup meeting

The potential knockout clash would revive memories of Ghana’s previous encounters with Portugal on football’s biggest stage.

The two nations first faced each other at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Portugal secured a 2-1 victory in a match that was overshadowed by controversy and off-field issues surrounding the Black Stars camp.

They met again at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, producing a thrilling five-goal contest that Portugal won 3-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in a controversial moment that sparked strong debate among Ghanaian fans and pundits.

Ghana Could Face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Blockbuster World Cup Knockout Clash

Source: Getty Images

Portugal eventually progressed from the group stage, while Ghana were eliminated in the first round.

This time, the stakes would be much higher, with a place in the Round of 16 waiting for the winner.

For Ghana, facing Ronaldo and Portugal would be one of the biggest possible knockout ties.

Portugal possess a squad filled with world-class talent and are considered among the teams capable of making a deep run in the tournament.

Toronto subplot raises Thomas Partey questions

However, another storyline could dominate attention if the match becomes a reality.

The potential meeting would take place in Toronto — the same Canadian city where Thomas Partey was unable to feature in Ghana’s opening World Cup match after being denied entry into the country due to his ongoing legal case in the United Kingdom.

If the match remains scheduled in Canada, questions would naturally emerge over whether Ghana could once again be without one of their most experienced players.

Before thinking too far ahead, Ghana still have important work to complete.

Carlos Queiroz’s side face Croatia in their final Group L match, knowing a positive result could secure qualification and could even give them a chance of finishing top of the group.

But with the standings currently unchanged, one of the most exciting Round of 32 matchups is beginning to take shape.

Source: YEN.com.gh