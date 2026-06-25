Algeria and Austria could benefit from finishing third instead of second in Group J because of potential knockout opponents

A draw could be the perfect outcome for Algeria as it may secure qualification and avoid Spain

Austria boss Ralf Rangnick criticised the officiating after his team’s defeat to Argentina

Algeria and Austria could both have a surprising reason to avoid victory when they meet in their final 2026 World Cup group match this weekend.

The two nations will face each other at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday, June 27, with both teams entering the fixture having collected one win and one defeat from their opening two matches.

Why Algeria and Austria Could Benefit From Losing Their Final World Cup Group Match

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Austria currently sit second in Group J, only ahead of Algeria because of their superior goal difference.

However, in a bizarre twist, it can be argued that losing the match could actually be the better outcome for both teams.

Why Austria and Algeria may prefer finishing third

Argentina have already secured first place in Group J after defeating both Algeria and Austria.

That means Sunday’s meeting will decide who finishes second and third in the group.

The team that finishes second will face the winner of Group H in the last 32.

Although the final Group H standings are not confirmed, Euro 2024 champions and the world’s number one ranked team, Spain, are strong favourites to finish top.

Meanwhile, the team that finishes third could still qualify for the knockout stage if they are among the eight best-performing third-place teams.

If that happens, they would face another group winner instead.

At the moment, Algeria’s possible opponent would be the United States at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 1.

The USA have impressed throughout the tournament and facing the co-hosts would be a difficult challenge.

However, a meeting with Mauricio Pochettino’s side could appear less intimidating than taking on Spain, the reigning European champions.

Because of this, both Austria and Algeria may prefer to qualify as one of the best third-place teams rather than finish second.

A draw could be the ideal result for Algeria, as it would likely secure progression as one of the best-performing third-place sides while also helping them avoid Spain.

The advantage for both teams is that they will know exactly what is needed before kick-off.

All other groups will have concluded before Sunday’s match begins, meaning Austria and Algeria will know their possible last-32 opponents depending on the result.

Ralf Rangnick unhappy with Messi goal decision

Austria entered their final group match after suffering a 2-0 defeat against reigning world champions Argentina.

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick was unhappy with the officiating before Lionel Messi’s opening goal.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick said:

“We knew he was on a level of his own and Lionel Messi showed he's one of the best, or even the best.

“But I think we participated in the second goal, that's our own fault.

“For the first goal, I would've asked the fourth official to do what he did before the penalty kick, he should have looked and he would've seen what everyone saw, a foul on (Xaver) Schlager.

“It was annoying. However, I'm overall satisfied with my team and I agree with how they played today.”

Despite the defeat, Rangnick praised his players for their performance against Argentina.

“During every match at a World Cup there are phases where one team has the momentum on their side,” he added.

“It was in our favour, they missed the penalty kick and after that we were in the game.

“I would've asked my players to be braver, to shoot during the second half.

“We were in control of the ball, most people didn't expect us to be that much in control. I think in the second half we put in a top performance.”

Source: YEN.com.gh