Vinicius Jr. has made a significant move on Instagram as his contract standoff with Real Madrid continues

The Spanish side are reportedly ready to improve their offer in a fresh attempt to secure the Brazilian winger’s long-term future

Arsenal, meanwhile, are prepared to step up their pursuit of the 26-year-old if he rejects Madrid’s renewed proposal

Vinicius Jr. has sparked fresh speculation about his Real Madrid future after wiping his Instagram profile clean, removing every post and seemingly erasing his association with the Spanish giants.

The dramatic move came just hours after reports of renewed discussions between the Brazilian forward and Madrid over a new contract.

Vinicius Jr takes drastic action on Instagram amid his contract standoff with Real Madrid. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Whether it was a deliberate message or simply a social media reset remains unclear, but the timing has certainly raised eyebrows.

The 26-year-old returned to Madrid on Monday, August 3, after his post-World Cup break and has already resumed pre-season training.

Vinicius Jr's Instagram move adds to contract tension

Despite the uncertainty, Real Madrid have reportedly improved their contract offer in a fresh attempt to keep their star forward at the Santiago Bernabéu, according to BBC Sport.

Vinicius, whose current deal runs until 2027, is understood to have responded positively to the revised terms.

Club officials, including returning head coach Jose Mourinho, are reportedly growing increasingly hopeful that an agreement can finally be reached.

Madrid have been negotiating with the player's representatives for around 18 months, but previous discussions repeatedly stalled.

The club is now believed to be waiting for Vinicius to provide his response within hours.

The forward is reportedly seeking financial recognition that reflects his status as one of Madrid's biggest stars.

However, president Florentino Perez has maintained a strict wage structure, making negotiations particularly difficult.

Arsenal are ready to swoop in for Vinícius Jr. should his contract talks with Real Madrid fail to reach headway. Photos by Maddie Meyer - FIFA and Vincenzo Izzo.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal ready to move for Vinicius Jr

Should Vinicius reject Madrid's latest proposal, Arsenal are reportedly ready to accelerate their pursuit of the Brazilian.

The Premier League club has been monitoring his situation closely and could make a decisive move if the contract talks collapse.

Vinicius has established himself as one of Madrid's most important players since arriving at the club.

Across 375 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 128 goals and provided 100 assists, per Transfermarkt, while playing a key role in the club's recent success.

For now, the meaning behind his Instagram clean-up remains unclear. But with his contract situation reaching a critical point, the next few hours could prove decisive for a player who once described Real Madrid as the "club of his dreams."

Vinicius Jr pays emotional tribute to Kroos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr paid an emotional tribute to Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos.

The heartfelt message came amid growing uncertainty over the Brazilian winger’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Source: YEN.com.gh