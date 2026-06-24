Ghana and England players were seen wearing pink boots during their World Cup clash, with the reason linked to a global colour trend

Electric Fuchsia was identified as a key 2026 fashion colour years before the tournament began

Major boot brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma and New Balance launched similar pink collections for the World Cup

Players from Ghana and England were spotted wearing pink boots during their World Cup clash, and the reason behind the unusual choice has now emerged.

England’s 0-0 draw with Ghana became the first match at the 2026 World Cup to finish the first half without a single shot on target.

Ghana and England players were seen wearing pink boots during their World Cup clash. Photo by Mark Smith.

Source: Getty Images

Expectations were high ahead of Tuesday’s Group L showdown after the Three Lions opened their campaign with an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side struggled to create clear chances against Ghana, producing a frustrating performance that left supporters disappointed.

England created very little in both halves, while the team also appeared to escape a late scare when Ezri Konsa looked to have fouled Prince Adu inside the penalty area while the Ghana attacker was through on goal.

The second half offered more entertainment, but the opening 45 minutes will remain a concern for England fans heading deeper into the tournament.

However, the match was not only about England’s performance.

Fans also noticed that players from both England and Ghana were wearing pink boots during the World Cup clash.

Why were England and Ghana players wearing pink boots?

Although World Cup kits come in different colours and designs, almost every team at the tournament has one surprising thing in common — pink boots.

The trend was first noticed during the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, where much of the pitch was filled with players wearing fluorescent pink footwear.

Players from both teams, including substitutes on the bench, wore different shades of what was described as “electric fuchsia”.

The reason behind the colour choice can be traced back to 2024, when global trend forecasting agency WGSN and its colour partner Coloro identified Electric Fuchsia as one of the five key colours for the Spring/Summer 2026 season.

The agency described the shade as a bright neon colour between pink and purple, with a “kinetic and digital quality”.

Sportswear companies usually begin designing football boots up to two years before they are released, and manufacturers often use trend agencies such as WGSN during the development process.

As a result, major brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Skechers all arrived at similar conclusions and launched pink-focused boot collections designed specifically for the World Cup.

Boot expert explains why the trend is not a coincidence

Ben Warren, founder of BW Boots UK — a company specialising in rare and classic football boots and supplying several World Cup players — believes the similarity between brands is too obvious to ignore.

“People say it’s coincidence but it’s happened way too many times,” Warren said.

“Different brands are releasing boots in more or less the same colours. We’ve seen boots looking quite similar in the last few years, but this World Cup is pretty much the exact same colour.”

The result is a tournament where players from different teams across the world are regularly seen wearing the same bold pink style on the biggest stage in football.

Source: YEN.com.gh