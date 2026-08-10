Iranian defender Nader Mohammadi executed a somersault throw-in during a Russian second-tier match between SKA-Khabarovsk and Spartak Kostroma

Mohammadi's acrobatic delivery was headed directly into the net by Amur Kalmykov, securing a 3-1 victory for Spartak Kostroma

Arsenal fans flooded social media with jokes about set-piece enthusiast Mikel Arteta spotting the technique

Arsenal fans have been left amazed after an extraordinary somersault throw-in from a Russian second-tier match went viral on social media.

The bizarre but effective technique was produced during SKA-Khabarovsk’s clash with Spartak Kostroma, with Spartak leading 2-1 late in the game.

Footballer assists goal with incredible somersault throw-in routine

Source: Twitter

Spartak’s Iranian defender Nader Mohammadi stepped forward to take a throw-in from the right side of the pitch, but what happened next caught everyone by surprise.

The 29-year-old launched into a full somersault during his run-up before releasing the ball with enormous power towards the penalty area.

His effort travelled deep into the box, where Amur Kalmykov rose to head the ball into the net and effectively secure all three points for Spartak.

The spectacular technique quickly spread across social media, with football fans left stunned by the distance and accuracy of Mohammadi's throw.

Arsenal Fans Want Arteta Nowhere Near the Trick

The unusual throw-in immediately caught the attention of Arsenal supporters, who couldn't resist joking about what Mikel Arteta might do with such a weapon.

One fan joked:

“Don’t let Arteta see this, I’m begging you.”

Another simply wrote:

“Don’t let Arsenal see this.”

A third pleaded:

“Keep Arsenal far away from him.”

Another fan took the joke even further, writing:

“When Arteta catches wind of this strategy on his evening scroll tonight, the Premier League is finished.”

The reaction is understandable given Arteta's reputation for obsessing over set pieces and finding innovative ways to gain an advantage from dead-ball situations.

Mohammadi's throw-in is not a new phenomenon, either.

Back in 2021, the defender produced another remarkable effort during an Iranian top-flight match, launching a throw from inside his own half that travelled far enough to win his team a corner.

Despite possessing one of football's most unusual and powerful throwing techniques, Mohammadi has so far been unable to earn an international call-up.

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Source: YEN.com.gh