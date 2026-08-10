Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana picked up a knee injury during Atalanta's 3-0 pre-season victory over Schalke 04

The 24-year-old was substituted into the match at half-time before being forced off just 16 minutes later at the VELTINS-Arena

Sulemana is set to undergo medical scans to determine the severity of the injury ahead of the 2026/27 season

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Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has suffered an injury setback during Atalanta’s pre-season meeting with German side Schalke 04 at the VELTINS-Arena.

The pacey winger was forced off with a knee problem as Atalanta cruised to an impressive 3-0 victory in Saturday’s friendly.

Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers injury setback in Atalanta pre-season friendly

Source: Getty Images

Sulemana was introduced at the start of the second half, entering the contest in the 46th minute. However, his involvement was cut short just 16 minutes later after he picked up the injury in the 62nd minute.

The setback has raised concerns over the 24-year-old’s fitness with the new campaign fast approaching.

Sulemana is now expected to undergo medical scans to establish the extent of the knee problem and determine the appropriate course of treatment.

The timing will be particularly frustrating for the Ghanaian, who has been using pre-season to build his fitness and regain sharpness ahead of the 2026/27 football campaign.

Atalanta Await Medical Results

According to Ghanasoccernet, the injury will also be a concern for Atalanta as the Italian club continues preparations for the new season and monitors the fitness of its squad.

Sulemana remains an important attacking option for the club, with his explosive pace, direct running and ability to operate from either flank providing another dimension to Atalanta’s attack.

The former Rennes attacker will now await the results of his medical examinations before his treatment and rehabilitation programme can be determined.

Those tests should also provide a clearer indication of whether Sulemana can return to full training in the coming days or whether the knee problem will force him to spend an extended period on the sidelines.

Both Atalanta and the Ghana national team will be hoping the injury is not serious and that the winger can make a swift return to action.

Sulemana names Ronaldinho as his idol

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kamaldeen Sulemana revealed how Ronaldinho Gaucho influenced his choice of jersey number.

The 23-year-old holds deep admiration for the former Ballon d’Or winner and continues to draw inspiration from his iconic style of play.

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Source: YEN.com.gh