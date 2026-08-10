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WAFCON 2026: How Much Ghana Earned After Surprise Quarter-Final Defeat to Malawi
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WAFCON 2026: How Much Ghana Earned After Surprise Quarter-Final Defeat to Malawi

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Malawi beat Ghana 2-1 on Sunday, August 9, in one of the biggest upsets in Women's Africa Cup of Nations history
  • A second-half goal from Rose Kadzere sealed the Scorchers' place in the semi-finals and earned them a 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup berth
  • Ghana's quarter-final exit carries a prize money figure that falls short of what the Black Queens collected at the previous edition

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Ghana's Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign came to an abrupt end on Sunday, August 9, after Malawi claimed a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals, booking a historic semi-final berth and a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Rose Kadzere struck the decisive blow in the second half to complete a stunning turnaround, despite Ghana having taken the lead as early as the seventh minute through Chantelle Boye-Horkah.

WAFCON 2026, Ghana, Malawi, Malawi women's football, Ghana women's football, Women's Africa Cup of Nations, 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, Rose Kadzere, CAF prize money, Black Queens, WAFCON quarter-final, women's football news.
The Black Queens will take home a relatively small portion of CAF's prize money after their defeat to Malawi in the 2026 WAFCON quarter-final. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.
Source: Twitter

Ghana's World Cup dreams shattered by Malawi

The result ended Ghana's hopes of reaching the global finals for the first time since 2007.

Read also

Black Queens: How Ghana can still secure 2027 Women's World Cup qualification

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The result extended one of the most remarkable stories this tournament has produced.

Malawi, appearing at the Women's AFCON for the first time, had already beaten defending champions Nigeria and Egypt in the group stage before topping Group C.

Their quarter-final victory over Ghana makes them one of only a handful of debutants to reach the last four of the competition and secures one of Africa's four automatic spots at next year's Women's World Cup.

Ghana's prize money after quarter-final exit

Ghana is set to receive $200,000 in prize money from CAF.

That figure represents a significant drop from the $350,000 they collected for finishing third at the 2025 edition of the tournament.

CAF increased prize money across the board for this year's competition, with the overall winner now set to receive $2 million, double the amount offered at the previous edition.

Read also

Ghana's confirmed lineup to face Malawi in WAFCON 2026 quarter-final

The participation fee for all competing nations also rose to $150,000. However, CAF has not publicly communicated any change to the quarter-final prize money allocation, and per Ghanafa.org, quarter-finalists received $200,000 at the last edition, suggesting that figure is likely unchanged despite the increases elsewhere.

The financial reward, though, was secondary to what Ghana came into the tournament chasing.

The Black Queens had set their sights on a first WAFCON title, having finished as runners-up on three occasions, and on securing automatic World Cup qualification. They fell short on both counts.

Ghana's defeat leaves Malawi, alongside the remaining semi-finalists, to contest the four spots that will carry African representation to Brazil in 2027.

How Ghana can still qualify for Women's World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s hopes of reaching the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup remain alive despite their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Malawi.

Read also

WAFCON 2026: ChatGPT names favourite to win tournament, snubs Ghana

The Black Queens must now take the longer route through the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Ghana FootballWorld CupGhana Football AssociationAFCON
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