Real Madrid have reportedly agreed personal terms with Rodri, whose Manchester City contract expires next year

PSG have contacted Manchester City over a potential transfer while Barcelona have approached Rodri's representatives

Despite late interest from two European clubs, Real Madrid are still considered the frontrunners for the midfielder's signature

Real Madrid's pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Rodri faces fresh competition after Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona both made late moves for the Spain international.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed a remarkable return from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in 2024, going on to captain Spain at the 2026 World Cup, where he helped his country lift the trophy and claimed the Golden Ball award.

Real Madrid Lead the Race for Rodri

RMC Sport reported that Real Madrid, under newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho, have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder and are in active negotiations with Manchester City over a transfer fee. Rodri's contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire next year, making this summer a critical window for all interested clubs.

Despite that progress, the Spanish club's position has come under pressure from two sides. PSG have reportedly been in contact with Manchester City to explore the conditions of a potential deal, although those discussions are understood to be at a very early stage. Barcelona, meanwhile, are said to have approached Rodri's camp directly in the wake of Frenkie de Jong's World Cup injury. The Dutch midfielder suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during the tournament and faces an extended period on the sidelines, prompting the Catalan club to accelerate their search for midfield reinforcements.

Rodri's Value After World Cup Heroics

The 29-year-old's performances at the tournament served as further confirmation of his quality after many observers had questioned whether he could recapture his best form following such a significant knee injury. His recovery and subsequent impact at the World Cup have only widened the pool of clubs willing to invest heavily in securing his services.

Notwithstanding the interest from PSG and Barcelona, Real Madrid are still considered the most likely destination should Rodri depart Manchester City this summer. The Spanish capital has been linked with the midfielder for some time, and the progress already made on personal terms gives them a clear advantage over their rivals.

Source: YEN.com.gh