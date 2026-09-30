Ghana sits at the bottom of Group C with zero points after losing their opening two AFCON 2027 qualifying matches

The Black Stars conceded six goals across both games, raising serious defensive concerns for coach Carlos Queiroz

Ghana still has four matches remaining and can collect a maximum of 12 more points in Group C

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The Black Stars remain in contention for a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations despite losing both of their opening Group C qualifying matches, leaving the Black Stars without a point and rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Carlos Queiroz's side fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Côte d'Ivoire in their first fixture, then surrendered a two-goal lead at home to The Gambia, eventually losing 4-2 on Tuesday, September 29.

The back-to-back defeats have left Ghana at zero points, with Somalia, who have also lost twice, and Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia, each having six points from their opening games.

Ghana can still qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations despite their unexpected defeat to Gambia. Photo credit: Brain Mateo Akutei-Azu/GBC/X.

Source: Twitter

How Ghana can qualify for AFCON 2027

According to CAF, the top two teams in each qualifying group will advance to the 2027 AFCON, which will be hosted across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

With four matches still to play, Ghana can accumulate a maximum of 12 more points, meaning the mathematics of qualification remain firmly in their favour if results improve.

The immediate challenge for Queiroz is addressing a defence that has leaked six goals in two matches, as well as improving the team's ability to convert possession into goalscoring opportunities.

The capitulation against The Gambia, during which Ghana gave up a two-goal advantage, underlined the fragility within the squad that must be corrected before the next fixture.

Results elsewhere will also matter

Beyond winning their remaining matches, Ghana will need results in other Group C games to work in their favour.

Closing the six-point gap on both Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia will require those sides to drop points as the campaign progresses.

Ghana's upcoming fixtures against Somalia represent an immediate chance to begin accumulating points and rebuilding momentum.

Somalia have also failed to pick up a point so far, making those clashes critical opportunities for the Black Stars.

However, Queiroz and his players cannot afford to look ahead to what happens in other matches before they put their own performances in order.

Confidence and consistency have been in short supply during the opening two rounds, and restoring both qualities quickly will determine whether Ghana can mount a genuine challenge for one of the two qualification spots on offer.

The path back into contention is still open, but the margin for further error is now gone.

Carlos Queiroz reacts to calls for his resignation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had responded to calls for his resignation after Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars coach addressed the issue directly when asked if he would step down following the loss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh