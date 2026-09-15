Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have both been named on the 30-man 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees list

Mbappe scored 58 goals and won three Golden Boots but failed to lift a single trophy during the period under review

Yamal contributed 25 goals and 20 assists across 57 matches while winning La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the FIFA World Cup

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Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have both staked their claims to the 2026 Ballon d'Or following the release of the 30-man nominees list, with each player pointing to contrasting strengths as their case for football's most prestigious individual honour.

Mbappe has leaned on the weight of his individual statistics and his collection of Golden Boots, while Yamal has pointed to silverware, including his role in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph, as the foundation of his argument.

On this note, YEN.com.gh compares the statistics and cases of the two contenders, who are both regarded by bookmakers as leading candidates for the prestigious prize.

Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal: Comparing Their Stats in the 2026 Ballon d'Or Race

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe's Ballon d'Or case: Goals without trophies

The Real Madrid forward produced one of the most prolific individual campaigns in recent memory, registering 58 goals and 13 assists for club and country during the period under consideration.

He also claimed the Golden Boot at La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first player in history to achieve that feat across all three competitions in a single cycle, as noted by Sports Illustrated.

However, Mbappe's campaign carries a notable weakness: he did not win a single team trophy during that stretch.

Should he claim the Ballon d'Or under those circumstances, he would become the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013 to win the award without lifting a major trophy.

Yamal's Ballon d'Or case: Trophies and team impact

The Barcelona and Spain winger presents a starkly different profile.

Across 57 matches for club and country, Yamal scored 25 goals and provided 20 assists, combining consistent individual quality with collective success.

He was central to Barcelona's La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup victories, and he was part of the Spain squad that lifted the World Cup, though his involvement in that tournament was limited due to injury.

Where Mbappe's argument rests on personal brilliance, Yamal's rests on the argument that the Ballon d'Or should reward the most complete contribution to winning football, an argument that has historically carried significant weight with voters.

Both players enter the race as credible frontrunners, and with their public statements already generating widespread debate, the campaign to influence voter opinion has clearly begun.

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Source: YEN.com.gh